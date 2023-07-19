Catherine Hamilton’s Bramley house is filled to the brim with Disney and Harry Potter memorabilia, from her son’s soft toys to a shower curtain once used in a Disney Hotel.

With more than 25,000 followers on her Facebook page, Disneyland Paris Tips and Fanpage, Catherine is a Disneyland Paris ‘insidEar’ - an exclusive group of social media ambassadors gaining VIP content before anyone else which she passes onto her followers.

The mum-of-two regularly visits Disneyland Paris to add to her collection, but she also helps other fans to collect merchandise, as well as giving them travel tips and helping them book holidays.

Catherine Hamilton’s Bramley house is filled to the brim with Disney and Harry Potter memorabilia (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Her obsession with Disney began when she first visited Disneyland Paris with her son Archie, then around three years old. She wanted to spread as much of the Disney magic as possible from her home.

Catherine said: “When you’re a collector, you never stop collecting. Things just appear in your house - every day, every week, every month, every time I take a trip. I will never, ever complete this collection - it will only keep growing. As long as Disney keeps making items, I’ll keep collecting.

“I’ve got many, many items and every single item, whether it being of a high value or a low value, means a lot to me. There’s not going to be a more magical house in Bramley, that’s for sure!”

