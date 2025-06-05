Dadstastic Day 2025: Leeds City Museum to host 'England's biggest free Father's Day party' – full programme
Dadstastic Day is a one-day celebration of fathers in Leeds taking place at Leeds City Museum and Millennium Square this Sunday (June 8).
The celebration, which has been moved forward to ensure there are no clashes with Leeds 10K the following weekend, invites families to spend time together, try something new and have an active day in Leeds city centre.
Children of all ages will be able to enjoy music, dance, science, storytelling, sports, tech play and creative arts completely free of charge.
The event is hosted by fatherhood charity Leeds Dads, a group founded in 2011 by a group of new dads looking to spend more time with their children.
Since its foundation, Leeds Dads has become a well-loved charity that brings together a diverse community of fathers for playgroups and social events. Its work has earned it a range of awards and recognitions, including two Community Group of the Year awards.
The charity's founder Errol Murray said: “Dadstastic Day is about celebrating Father’s Day, and even though our party is a week early, we hope that everyone can enjoy free family fun, courtesy of Leeds Dads.
"Over two thousand people came last time so we are expecting to have plenty of fun!”
Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, food & drink, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
What is happening at Dadstastic Day 2025?
Inside Leeds City Museum (11am–3.30pm):
- Upcycle records into colorful art with Zulu King Monk
- Battle robots with IzWiz Robotics
- Gain confidence in math by coding games and robots with Techy Tots
- Design and build your own guitar with Cloth Cat
- Create glamorous costumes for the Leeds West Indian Carnival
- Get creative with scrap materials, build sculptures, and much more
- Enjoy face painting, stop-motion monster animation, personalised memory jars, and many other family art activities
- RJC Dance - Family dance workshops in the Thoresby Room (book on the day)
- MC Testament - Family beatbox and rap-along sessions in the Denny Room (book on the day)
Outside in Millennium Square (11am–4pm):
- Giant bubbles with Mr. Bubbles
- Storytime aboard Sam and Nelly, Leeds Library Services’ story buses
- Inclusive tennis and Kwick Cricket with Active Leeds
- Live Music and toddler sing-along with Mobo-nominated Uncle Leroy and Auntie Di Di
- Pop-up fairy tale characters from Leeds Children’s Theatre
- Maynard Flip Flap’s madcap comedy
- Indian Dhol drummers
3.30pm–4pm: Grand finale led by Swirl Education - an interactive celebration party with pom poms, scarves and bubbles to close the day.
Families can sign up for a free place at the event via the Leeds Dads website found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.