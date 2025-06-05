Father's Day is arriving a week early in Leeds this year as England's biggest free celebration comes to town.

Dadstastic Day is a one-day celebration of fathers in Leeds taking place at Leeds City Museum and Millennium Square this Sunday (June 8).

The celebration, which has been moved forward to ensure there are no clashes with Leeds 10K the following weekend, invites families to spend time together, try something new and have an active day in Leeds city centre.

Dadstastic Day is coming to Leeds this Sunday.

Children of all ages will be able to enjoy music, dance, science, storytelling, sports, tech play and creative arts completely free of charge.

The event is hosted by fatherhood charity Leeds Dads, a group founded in 2011 by a group of new dads looking to spend more time with their children.

Since its foundation, Leeds Dads has become a well-loved charity that brings together a diverse community of fathers for playgroups and social events. Its work has earned it a range of awards and recognitions, including two Community Group of the Year awards.

The charity's founder Errol Murray said: “Dadstastic Day is about celebrating Father’s Day, and even though our party is a week early, we hope that everyone can enjoy free family fun, courtesy of Leeds Dads.

"Over two thousand people came last time so we are expecting to have plenty of fun!”

What is happening at Dadstastic Day 2025?

Inside Leeds City Museum (11am–3.30pm):

Upcycle records into colorful art with Zulu King Monk

Battle robots with IzWiz Robotics

Gain confidence in math by coding games and robots with Techy Tots

Design and build your own guitar with Cloth Cat

Create glamorous costumes for the Leeds West Indian Carnival

Get creative with scrap materials, build sculptures, and much more

Enjoy face painting, stop-motion monster animation, personalised memory jars, and many other family art activities

RJC Dance - Family dance workshops in the Thoresby Room (book on the day)

MC Testament - Family beatbox and rap-along sessions in the Denny Room (book on the day)

Outside in Millennium Square (11am–4pm):

Giant bubbles with Mr. Bubbles

Storytime aboard Sam and Nelly, Leeds Library Services’ story buses

Inclusive tennis and Kwick Cricket with Active Leeds

Live Music and toddler sing-along with Mobo-nominated Uncle Leroy and Auntie Di Di

Pop-up fairy tale characters from Leeds Children’s Theatre

Maynard Flip Flap’s madcap comedy

Indian Dhol drummers

3.30pm–4pm: Grand finale led by Swirl Education - an interactive celebration party with pom poms, scarves and bubbles to close the day.

Families can sign up for a free place at the event via the Leeds Dads website found here.