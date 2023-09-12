A Leeds charity inspiring dads to take an active parenting role is in the running for a top national award.

Leeds Dads, which was launched in 2011 by Errol Murray, has been shortlisted for a Community Organisation Award, in the gender category at the National Diversity Awards.

More than 90,000 nominations were put forward for the accolades, which aims to honour charities, campaigners and activists working to combat injustice and discrimination in different ways.

Leeds Dads aims to bring together a diverse community of fathers in the city, encouraging them to meet, support each other and engage with their preschool children.

Leeds Dads is shortlisted for a National Diversity Awards 2023. Pictured is Errol Murray, founder of Leeds Dads. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Founder Mr Murray said: “We aim to win this award because literally no one else is working to support dads into fatherhood like we do.”

Over the years, the charity has worked with Leeds City Council, the NHS and children’s services to recognise how modern dads want to be involved and feel supported in engaging with the development of their child.

Leeds Dads said the organisation has also become a safe space for men to talk about how they feel, helping people overcome mental health and addiction issues.

Mr Murray said: “Over 100 dads join our free Soft Play, Breakfast Clubs, MeetUps, Walks and Forest Schools every month, and bring their pre-school kids with them. We base ourselves in geographic areas of poverty or those lacking in resources, to make our services accessible to those most in need.”

He said more than 7,000 people now follow the organisation on social media, including a more personal group of 400 dads in its private Facebook group and 174 in a separate WhatsApp group.

Mr Murray added: “We host weekly Evening Sessions where up to 50 Dads can openly discuss challenging, difficult or sensitive topics without judgement.

“Leeds Dads is in direct contact with over 500 dads every month, with high numbers of dads seeking help in terms of family support, child development information, and their personal wellbeing.”