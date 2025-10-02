Irish singer CMAT has said she is “devastated” after postponing her sold-out UK tour due to an emergency dental issue.

The musician, whose real name is Ciara Mary‑Alice Thompson, was scheduled to start the shows this week following the release of her critically acclaimed third album, Euro‑Country.

The tour included a performance at the O2 Academy in Leeds this Sunday (October 5).

In a statement on Instagram last night (Wednesday), the Dublin‑born artist said she was unable to perform because of a painful, infected wisdom tooth.

“I am devastated to say that due to an infected wisdom tooth, I need to reschedule all of my upcoming dates of the October UK tour,” she wrote.

CMAT was due to play across the UK this month. | Yui Mok/PA Wire

CMAT said she woke up with a “throbbing” pain in her jaw, which led to an emergency dentist’s visit. Doctors scheduled her for surgery next week, after which she will need about two weeks to recover.

“I currently can’t even open my mouth wide enough to laugh, let alone sing,” she added, alongside a photo of her swollen cheek.

“I also can’t even chew any food for the foreseeable, so if anybody can send ice cream and or soup recommendations they would be hugely appreciated !!!”

The singer said she was “so so sorry” to fans for needing to reschedule the upcoming dates.

All tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates. Fans unable to attend the new dates are advised to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

Tour dates in the next week included shows in London, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow.

She added: “We are working to reschedule dates and will provide information on this as soon as possible.”

The delay comes during a milestone year for the artist, which saw Euro-Country debut at number two in the UK and top the Irish album charts.

In June, she performed on Glastonbury’s main stage, receiving widespread praise.

After the performance, CMAT told BBC Radio 6 Music: “It’s worth noting that the two days beforehand, I was acting like someone who was about to go into war.

“I was shaking with the fear. I couldn’t talk to anyone, I didn’t sleep, like I was ill.”

CMAT released her debut album, If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, in 2022, and followed it up with Mercury Prize-nominated Crazymad, For Me in 2023.

In July, the BBC denied editing out Irish language that features as part of the singer’s single Euro-Country when it was played on Radio 1 for the first time.