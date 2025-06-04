Mali Hâf: Former Leeds Conservatoire student lands Glastonbury Festival slot through talent competition
Mali Hâf, originally from Cardiff, was one of just eight artists chosen from thousands of entries to perform in the live final at Pilton Working Men’s Club – just down the road from Worthy Farm.
The 27-year-old singer, who studied popular music during her time in Leeds, was named one of the runners-up by a judging panel that included festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, along with stage bookers and industry professionals.
As well as securing a performance slot at the festival, she was awarded £2,500 by the PRS Foundation to support her music career.
“It’s overwhelming in the most wonderful way,” Mali said. “I’ve made something that feels like a part of me and to get recognised in this way, I can’t explain how much it means.”
Up to now, Mali has mainly performed in Wales, often singing in Welsh. But the experience has left her feeling ready to share her music with a wider audience.
Reflecting on her time in Leeds, she said the city played a big role in shaping her both as a musician and a person: “You might be surprised by how much you have learnt from Leeds along the way.”
Glastonbury Festival 2025 is taking place from 25 to 29 June and features headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with Rod Stewart taking on the Sunday legends slot.
