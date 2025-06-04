A former Leeds Conservatoire student has bagged a spot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival after making it to the final of a prestigious emerging talent contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mali Hâf, originally from Cardiff, was one of just eight artists chosen from thousands of entries to perform in the live final at Pilton Working Men’s Club – just down the road from Worthy Farm.

The 27-year-old singer, who studied popular music during her time in Leeds, was named one of the runners-up by a judging panel that included festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, along with stage bookers and industry professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mali Hâf studied popular music in Leeds. | Adamwithcanon

As well as securing a performance slot at the festival, she was awarded £2,500 by the PRS Foundation to support her music career.

“It’s overwhelming in the most wonderful way,” Mali said. “I’ve made something that feels like a part of me and to get recognised in this way, I can’t explain how much it means.”

Up to now, Mali has mainly performed in Wales, often singing in Welsh. But the experience has left her feeling ready to share her music with a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her time in Leeds, she said the city played a big role in shaping her both as a musician and a person: “You might be surprised by how much you have learnt from Leeds along the way.”

Glastonbury Festival 2025 is taking place from 25 to 29 June and features headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with Rod Stewart taking on the Sunday legends slot.