Christopher Hall The Wardrobe: 'Viral sensation' coming to Leeds with debut live tour this month - ticket info
Social media star Christopher Hall is bringing his tour “A Girl For All Seasons” on a 16 date live tour across the country kicking off in Guildford in September before hitting The Wardrobe in Leeds later this autumn.
His debut live tour is described as a “personal and perfect” introduction to the Christopher Hall fans are “yet to meet”.
The show tells of his life as a “boy who’s a bit girly” - from unhealthy obsessions with pop princesses, falling in line behind the school classroom Queen Bees, and gaining life lessons from the cast of “Bad Girls”.
His online sketches featuring “Background Singers” with his sister Elizabeth, “Your Cat” and “The Millennial” have over 12 million likes, 50 million views and has led to collaborations with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, The Jonas Brothers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Olly Alexander.
Christopher Hall said about the tour: “I’m so thrilled to be heading off on tour across the UK. It’s going to be a total scream and I’m very excited to perform in new cities and for new audiences. This must be how Britney Spears felt in 2000 on the “Oops I Did It Again Tour”, of which I still have the programme.”
The “A Girl For All Seasons” tour will land at The Wardrobe in Leeds on Friday, September 13. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.
Having just reopened after a major refurbishment, The Wardrobe on St Peter’s Square is in the middle of celebrating its 25th anniversary. Christopher Hall will join a stacked line-up of previous and upcoming acts this year such as The Libertines, Corrine Bailey Rae, The Vaccines and Gossip.
