The biggest draw of Leeds Festival 2025 could hardly have been more of a triumph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell Roan’s much-anticipated performance was everything it was hoped to be and more, with the American star putting on a (literally) spellbinding set that was stacked from front to back with one era-defining song after another.

With the stage and entire performance given an immersive fairy tale-theme (even the stage hands were kitted out), Chappell had the crowd in the palm of her hand from the minute go, captivating the huge crowd at Bramham Park with her exceptional vocal delivery, irreverent outfits and seamless charisma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chappell Roan on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival | National World

Highlights were too many to pick from, but the heavier edge given to HOT TO GO! and the mass-coordinated dance routine that accompanied it was definitely a personal one, while the inevitable finale of ubiquitous hit Pink Pony Club took the already sky-high mood to a new echelon.

There was some grumbles that the versatile performer would not be the night’s main headliner, an honour that was granted to singer-songwriter Hozier, but it made the event all the more treasured, as this will surely be the last chance to see her at a festival when she isn’t closing the evening.

Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz in Missouri, the Leeds and Reading shows over the August bank holiday are her biggest in the UK to date after an incredible 18 month rise. Her ground-breaking debut album ‘The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess’ was a slow burner but is already being regarded as a generation-defining classic.

Every track was played during the show, with the exceptionally tight, all-female band adding extra assurance to the impassioned, humorous and downright catchy tunes that deal with themes of escaping home and exploring sexuality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chappell Roan at Leeds Festival 2025. | National World

And it’s no surprise that it has hit the spot across the board, with the huge crowd of all ages and genders (a large chunk of whom are in fancy dress or wearing pink cowboy hats), all drawn by the range of synth pop, disco, country and heavier rock.

It all makes perfect sense though with Chappell at the heart of it, as she storms through the set while writhing on the floor, climbing among the castle ruins and petting a creepy ghoul during ‘Coffee’.

While she has recently stated that it could be another five years before we hear a new album, the selection of standalone singles give faith that whatever comes next will maintain her exceptionally high standards.

Her latest song ‘The Subway’ is a tender ballad that beckons a huge singalong of the refrain ‘She’s gone away’, with the singer telling the crowd it was the “loudest yet” on the track, while ‘Good Luck, Babe’ could well be her crowning moment. The transcendent song has an air of Kate Bush otherworldliness to it and is performed with true gusto as she defiantly shouts into the camera ‘I hate to say it but I told you so!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another newer song ‘The Giver’ sees her claim that she “ain’t no country boy quitter” and gets the job done. A monolithic understatement for this sensational artist.

Set list:

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl Femininomenon After Midnight Naked in Manhattan Guilty Pleasure Casual The Subway(Chappell Roan said “Loudest crowd for The Subway so far”) HOT TO GO! Barracuda(Heart cover) Picture You Love Me Anyway The Giver Red Wine Supernova Coffee Good Luck, Babe! My Kink Is Karma Pink Pony Club