Breeze In The Park 2025: Children's play days across 26 Leeds parks set to begin for the summer holidays
Organised by Leeds City Council, the roadshow-style programme will see a total of 26 low-cost play days taking place in local communities over the next month.
Each event will be held in a different park or green space and will feature interactive activities such as arts, crafts, sports and games as well as Breeze’s giant inflatables.
The programme gets underway tomorrow (Wednesday) at Belle Isle’s Coopers Field and will finish at Wortley Recreation Ground on August 21.
Dates
The events run from 12pm to 4pm and there will be an additional needs session from 11am to 12pm (more below). The dates and venues are as follows:
- Wed, July 23. Cooper’s Field (previously Parkside Fields), Belle Isle, LS10 3HF
- Thurs, July 24: West Park Leeds RUFC, The Sycamores, Bramhope, LS16 9JR
- Fri, July 25: Queens Park, Pudsey, LS28 7FB
- Sat, July 26: East Ardsley Recreation Ground, Main St, WF3 2AP
- Mon, July 28: Armley Park, Stanningley Rd, Leeds LS12 3LW
- Tues, July 29: Harehills Park, Harehills, LS9 6ND
- Wed, July 30: Cross Flatts park, Beeston, LS11 7BQ
- Thurs, July 31: Garnett Field, Otley, LS21 1AS
- Fri, August 1: Adwalton Moor, Drighlington, Moorland Rd, BD11 1JY
- Sat, August 2: Glebeland Recreation Ground, Garforth, LS25 1NT
- Mon, August 4: Haslewood Park, Oxton Way, Burnantofts, LS9 7UZ
- Tues, August 5: Kirkstall Abbey, Kirkstall, LS5 3EH
- Wed, August 6: Scatcherd Park, Morley, Leeds LS27 9JP
- Thurs, August 7: Tinshill Recreation Ground, LS16 6BN
- Fri, August 8: Hainsworth Park, Farsley, LS28 5ES
- Sat, August 9: Potternewton Playing Fields, Scott Hall Rd, LS7 2EE
- Mon, August 11: Horsforth Field Playground, Drury Avenue LS18 4BR
- Tues, August 12: Bramley Park, Bramley, LS13 3PG
- Wed, August 13: East End Park, East End Parade, LS9 9NG
- Thurs, August 14: Middleton Park, LS10 3SH
- Fri, August 15: Springhead Park, Rothwell, LS26 0DY
- Sat, August 16: Woodhouse Moor, Woodhouse Lane, LS6 1SJ
- Mon, August 18: Nunroyd Park, Yeadon, LS19 7HR
- Tues, August 19: Manston Park, Cross Gates, LS15 8HA
- Wed, August 20: Seacroft Village Green, LS14 6JS
- Thurs, August 21: Wortley Recreation Ground, Oldfield Lane, Upper Wortley, LS12 4DS
The visits to Armley, Beeston, Bramhope, Cross Gates, East Ardsley, East End Park, Harehills, Kirkstall, Middleton, Morley, Potternewton and Wortley will include quieter and more relaxed sessions for those with additional needs. Extra staff will be on hand to offer assistance, with queuing kept to a minimum and designated parking provided where possible.
A summertime staple in local parks since 2004, the Breeze-themed events are part of a wider provision of activities for children and families to enjoy during the school holidays. The council’s Child Friendly Leeds team has provided a guide of what’s on, which includes magic shows, at Leeds City Museum, workshops and Leeds Discovery Centre and events at Hyde Park Picture House and Kirkgate Market.
Also featured is Wonderland Awaits, an immersive city centre trail of Lewis Carroll-themed installations that runs from July 26 to August 31 and will take in landmark locations such as the Corn Exchange, the Royal Armouries and the Victoria Quarter.
Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Breeze In The Park is a much-loved part of summer for children and young people across the city and I’m sure they, like me, will be delighted that it’s back once again.
“By making the events low-cost, taking them out into so many different communities and running sessions for those with additional needs, we aim to ensure they are as accessible and inclusive as possible.
“My thanks go to all the organising team for their hard work in making Breeze In The Park a success year in, year out.”
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, said: “Our summer events guide is an excellent illustration of how Child Friendly Leeds is endeavouring to make this the best city in the country to grow up in.
“The range of activities detailed in the guide is truly impressive and it’s our hope that it contains something for everyone.”
Tickets for all sessions cost £1 each and must be bought in advance. Purchases can be made here or, for additional needs sessions, here.
Breeze In The Park is funded with the support of the council’s network of local community committees.
Breeze Pass holders get fast-track access to some of the most popular inflatable attractions. Please note, pass holders must still purchase tickets in advance.
