Bonfire Night Leeds: 11 fireworks displays taking place across the city in 2024

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Summer is officially over, which mean’s November 5th is just around the corner!

Leeds is full of Bonfire Night celebrations, with everything from local public houses to rugby and cricket clubs hosting their own annual fireworks displays.

This year, November 5 falls on a Thursday, which means many of the events around Leeds will be held either the weekend before or after.

Here are 11 Bonfire Night events taking place across Leeds this November:

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Held on Friday, November 1 at the Morley Cricket Club and Morley Rugby Club sites, the event kicks off at 5.45pm with various activities and rides for the whole family. Tickets cost £7 per adult and £3.5 for children under 18, with special family tickets available.

1. Morley Community Bonfire and Firework Night

Held on Friday, November 1 at the Morley Cricket Club and Morley Rugby Club sites, the event kicks off at 5.45pm with various activities and rides for the whole family. Tickets cost £7 per adult and £3.5 for children under 18, with special family tickets available. | Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
The Chapel Allerton public house is hosting its annual family-friendly bonfire night on Tuesday, November 5, with fireworks, face painting, and more. There will be two sessions throughout the evening, the first from 3pm till 5.30pm and the second from 6.30pm until closing, with tickets costing £7 per adult and £5 per child.

2. Bonfire Night! at Beck & Call

The Chapel Allerton public house is hosting its annual family-friendly bonfire night on Tuesday, November 5, with fireworks, face painting, and more. There will be two sessions throughout the evening, the first from 3pm till 5.30pm and the second from 6.30pm until closing, with tickets costing £7 per adult and £5 per child. | Tony Johnson/Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
After last year's postponed event, the bonfire and fireworks display in the market town is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 this year.

3. Bonfire & Fireworks at Wetherby Ings

After last year's postponed event, the bonfire and fireworks display in the market town is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 this year. | Submitted

Photo Sales
The Moortown bonfire returns on Saturday, November 2, with two displays; one for toddlers and young children and a main display later in the evening. Tickets are available from £8 per adult and £5 per child.

4. Moortown Rugby Club Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza 2024

The Moortown bonfire returns on Saturday, November 2, with two displays; one for toddlers and young children and a main display later in the evening. Tickets are available from £8 per adult and £5 per child. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The UK’s biggest touring fireworks spectacular is coming to Leeds for the first time on Saturday, November 2. Autumn Lights includes a fun fair, live music, and more. Tickets are on sale for £12.99 for adults and £5.99 for children.

5. Autumn Lights at Temple Newsam

The UK’s biggest touring fireworks spectacular is coming to Leeds for the first time on Saturday, November 2. Autumn Lights includes a fun fair, live music, and more. Tickets are on sale for £12.99 for adults and £5.99 for children. | Autumn Lights Photo: Autumn Lights

Photo Sales
The popular bonfire night returns on Tuesday, November 5, with food, drinks, fireworks, and a "massive" bonfire. Tickets are on sale for £7, with children entering for free (must be accompanied by an adult).

6. Bonfire Night at Kirkstall Bridge Inn 2024!

The popular bonfire night returns on Tuesday, November 5, with food, drinks, fireworks, and a "massive" bonfire. Tickets are on sale for £7, with children entering for free (must be accompanied by an adult). | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsBonfire NightFireworks