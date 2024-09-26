Here are 11 Bonfire Night events taking place across Leeds this November:
1. Morley Community Bonfire and Firework Night
Held on Friday, November 1 at the Morley Cricket Club and Morley Rugby Club sites, the event kicks off at 5.45pm with various activities and rides for the whole family. Tickets cost £7 per adult and £3.5 for children under 18, with special family tickets available. | Kelvin Stuttard
2. Bonfire Night! at Beck & Call
The Chapel Allerton public house is hosting its annual family-friendly bonfire night on Tuesday, November 5, with fireworks, face painting, and more. There will be two sessions throughout the evening, the first from 3pm till 5.30pm and the second from 6.30pm until closing, with tickets costing £7 per adult and £5 per child. | Tony Johnson/Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Bonfire & Fireworks at Wetherby Ings
After last year's postponed event, the bonfire and fireworks display in the market town is scheduled for Saturday, November 2 this year. | Submitted
4. Moortown Rugby Club Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza 2024
The Moortown bonfire returns on Saturday, November 2, with two displays; one for toddlers and young children and a main display later in the evening. Tickets are available from £8 per adult and £5 per child. | Steve Riding
5. Autumn Lights at Temple Newsam
The UK’s biggest touring fireworks spectacular is coming to Leeds for the first time on Saturday, November 2. Autumn Lights includes a fun fair, live music, and more. Tickets are on sale for £12.99 for adults and £5.99 for children. | Autumn Lights Photo: Autumn Lights
6. Bonfire Night at Kirkstall Bridge Inn 2024!
The popular bonfire night returns on Tuesday, November 5, with food, drinks, fireworks, and a "massive" bonfire. Tickets are on sale for £7, with children entering for free (must be accompanied by an adult). | National World
