2 . Bonfire Night! at Beck & Call

The Chapel Allerton public house is hosting its annual family-friendly bonfire night on Tuesday, November 5, with fireworks, face painting, and more. There will be two sessions throughout the evening, the first from 3pm till 5.30pm and the second from 6.30pm until closing, with tickets costing £7 per adult and £5 per child. | Tony Johnson/Yorkshire Post Newspapers