Bon Iver Leeds: what time First Direct Arena gig starts, possible setlist, how to get last minute tickets
The American folk band, Bon Iver, will be performing in Leeds tonight - here’s everything you need to know about the gig.
Award winning indie folk band Bon Iver will be playing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds tonight for the first time in over a decade. Led by Justin Vernon, Bon Iver have been active since 2006, releasing four studio albums in that time.
Among their biggest hits includes ‘Skinny Love’, ‘Beach Baby’ and ‘Holocene’, the latter of which earned two Grammy nominations. Their most recent album, “I, I”, came out in 2019. We’ve put this article together to give you everything you’ll need to know about Bon Iver’s gig in Leeds tonight.
When is Bon Iver’s concert in Leeds?
Bon Iver’s concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 and is set to start at 6pm.The gig was originally supposed to take place in October 2021, but was rescheduled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to get last minute tickets to see Bon Iver
Tickets for Bon Iver’s concert at the First Direct Arena are still available - they can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.
Standing tickets are currently unavailable, having sold out - seated tickets are still purchasable, however. Depending on the seat, you can buy a seated ticket for £30.55, £41.80 or £53.05.
What is the predicted setlist?
One of Bon Iver’s latest concerts took place at the 3Arena in Dublin on October 16. According to Setlist.fm, this was the setlist for that concert:
- Yi
- iMi
- We
- Holyfields,
- Hey, Ma
- 666 ʇ
- U (Man Like)
- Heavenly Father
- 10 d E A T h b R E a s T
- 715 - CREEKS
- 8 (circle)
- Jelmore
- Faith
- Marion
- re: Stacks
- Holocene
- PDLIF
- 33 “GOD”
- Sh’Diah
- Naeem
Full list of Bon Iver remaining UK tour dates
- Leeds: First Direct Arena, October 19
- Glasgow: OVO Hydro, October 20
- Manchester: AO Arena, October 24
- London: SSE Arena Wembley, October 25 and 26
