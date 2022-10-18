Michael Buble will be playing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in 2023, as part of his recently announced UK tour. The show marks Buble’s first arena tour of the UK in four years.

The famed Christmas-time icon will be playing in places such as London, Nottingham and Glasgow, as well as Leeds. The tour is to commemorate the release of Buble’s 2022 album “Higher” which reached number one in the UK album charts.

As such, it can be expected that Buble will be performing several songs from the album, alongside some old favourites such as “Feeling Good”, “Everything” and “Home”. If you’d like to see Michael Buble perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in 2023, here’s everything that you’ll need to know.

When is Michael Buble’s concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds?

Michael Buble will be playing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 24, 2023. According to Ticketmaster , the show is scheduled to start at 6pm.

Will you be going to see Michael Buble next year in Leeds?

How can I get tickets for Michael Buble’s Leeds concert in 2023?

Tickets for Michael Buble’s concert in Leeds can be bought on Ticketmaster - they’re set to be on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 21. Presale tickets will be available slightly before this. The first wave of presale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, October 19, with the second wave being available to purchase at 9am Thursday, October 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first wave of presale tickets will only be available to members of Three+, which is the mobile network Three’s rewards app. With this method, you can purchase up to six tickets per person during presale

Full list of Michael Buble 2023 UK tour dates

London: O2 Arena, March 26

Manchester: AO Arena, April 21

Leeds: First Direct Arena, April 24

Glasgow: OVO Hydro, April 27

Aberdeen: P&J Live, April 29

Newcastle: Utilita Arena, May 1

Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, May 7

Birmingham: Resorts World Arena, May 10

DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.