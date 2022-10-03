Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Leeds as one of his four stops in the UK on his upcoming ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour.

The controversial American rapper, known for his sound ranging from rap to pop-punk, will play First Direct Arena this week.

His sixth studio album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ was met with mixed reviews but proved to be a commercial success and reached number two on the UK Album Chart.

Here is everything you need to know about Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming concert in Leeds, including how to get tickets and what the setlist might be.

When is Machine Gun Kelly playing First Direct Arena in Leeds?

Machine Gun Kelly will play at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, October 6.

The event starts at 7:30 PM and doors open at 6:00 PM.

How do I get tickets for Machine Gun Kelly at First Direct Arena in Leeds?

Tickets are available from £44.95 up to £192.27 plus service fee on Ticketmaster .

Possible setlist at First Direct Arena in Leeds

According to Setlist.fm , Machine Gun Kelly’s most played songs live are:

Wild Boy - Played 257 times Till I Die - Played 239 times Bad Mother F*cker - Played 188 times I Think I’m OKAY - Played 188 times El Diablo - Played 176 times

His most recent concerts have included more than 25 songs per show, so the possibilities are almost endless.

Full Machine Gun Kelly ‘Mainstream Sellout’ UK tour dates

As part of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour 2022, Machine Gun Kelly will play in:

1 October 2022 - London - OVO Arena, Wembley

4 October 2022 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham

6 October 2022 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

7 October 2022 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro