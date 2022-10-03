News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Machine Gun Kelly Leeds 2022: when is First Direct Arena gig, how to get tickets - UK tour dates and setlist

Machine Gun Kelly stops for a concert in Leeds as part of his UK tour.

By Dennis Morton
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:12 pm

Machine Gun Kelly is coming to Leeds as one of his four stops in the UK on his upcoming ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour.

The controversial American rapper, known for his sound ranging from rap to pop-punk, will play First Direct Arena this week.

His sixth studio album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ was met with mixed reviews but proved to be a commercial success and reached number two on the UK Album Chart.

Here is everything you need to know about Machine Gun Kelly’s upcoming concert in Leeds, including how to get tickets and what the setlist might be.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Machine Gun Kelly is playing in Leeds as one of four stops in the UK in 2022.

When is Machine Gun Kelly playing First Direct Arena in Leeds?

Machine Gun Kelly will play at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Thursday, October 6.

The event starts at 7:30 PM and doors open at 6:00 PM.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

How do I get tickets for Machine Gun Kelly at First Direct Arena in Leeds?

Tickets are available from £44.95 up to £192.27 plus service fee on Ticketmaster.

Possible setlist at First Direct Arena in Leeds

According to Setlist.fm, Machine Gun Kelly’s most played songs live are:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  1. Wild Boy - Played 257 times
  2. Till I Die - Played 239 times
  3. Bad Mother F*cker - Played 188 times 
  4. I Think I’m OKAY - Played 188 times
  5. El Diablo - Played 176 times

His most recent concerts have included more than 25 songs per show, so the possibilities are almost endless.

Full Machine Gun Kelly ‘Mainstream Sellout’ UK tour dates

As part of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour 2022, Machine Gun Kelly will play in:

Advertisement

Hide Ad
  • 1 October 2022 - London - OVO Arena, Wembley
  • 4 October 2022 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • 6 October 2022 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
  • 7 October 2022 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro  

DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

LeedsMusicLeeds First Direct Arena