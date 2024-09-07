The spirit of goth is alive and well in Leeds as the team behind Goth City returns with a brand new festival this autumn.

Black Pilgrimage is a new single-venue event which brings the established and underground “dark alternative” acts together for two nights in October, just in time for Halloween.

The event is the spiritual successor to West Yorkshire’s only goth festival, Goth City, which ran from 2016 to 2023, and will be hosted at DIY and underground venue Boom Leeds.

1919 and Inkubus Sukkubus will headline the first ever Black Pilgrimage in Leeds. | Goth City Promotions

Named after a mysterious occult sojourn in M.R James’ story “Count Magnus”, Black Pilgrimage promises to be full of “spooky and eerie” treats and surprises.

Headliners at this year’s festival include West Yorkshire goths 1919, whose singer Rio Goldhammer ran as a candidate for the Yorkshire Party at the last election, and 90s goth titans Inkubus Sukkubus, who according to organisers remain “one of the most important bands in the scene”.

Black Pilgrimage also coincides with Leeds Alternative Day, with a gothic market at Kirkgate Market and a club night by DJ’s from Leeds club Le Phonographique.

All proceeds from events during the festival are donated to PAFRAS (Positive Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers), a local charity for destitute refugees and asylum seekers.

Goth City Promotions organiser, Joel Heyes said: ”We are excited to launch a new event to build on a sustainable and ethical basis, remaining true to the countercultural roots of the project and curating a vibrant and creative expression of modern gothic culture.”

Black Pilgrimage will take place at Boom Leeds on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 2024. Tickets are available via Skiddle, starting at £16.75 for Friday entry.

Black Pilgrimage 2024 line-up

Friday:

1919

Rome Burns

The Black Riders Cult

DJs Shaking Like Milk & Orpheus

Saturday:

Inkubus Sukkubus

Westenra

Deathtrippers

Palindrones

Decommissioned

