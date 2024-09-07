Black Pilgrimage Leeds: Brand new festival from team behind Goth City coming just in time for Halloween
Black Pilgrimage is a new single-venue event which brings the established and underground “dark alternative” acts together for two nights in October, just in time for Halloween.
The event is the spiritual successor to West Yorkshire’s only goth festival, Goth City, which ran from 2016 to 2023, and will be hosted at DIY and underground venue Boom Leeds.
Named after a mysterious occult sojourn in M.R James’ story “Count Magnus”, Black Pilgrimage promises to be full of “spooky and eerie” treats and surprises.
Headliners at this year’s festival include West Yorkshire goths 1919, whose singer Rio Goldhammer ran as a candidate for the Yorkshire Party at the last election, and 90s goth titans Inkubus Sukkubus, who according to organisers remain “one of the most important bands in the scene”.
Black Pilgrimage also coincides with Leeds Alternative Day, with a gothic market at Kirkgate Market and a club night by DJ’s from Leeds club Le Phonographique.
All proceeds from events during the festival are donated to PAFRAS (Positive Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers), a local charity for destitute refugees and asylum seekers.
Goth City Promotions organiser, Joel Heyes said: ”We are excited to launch a new event to build on a sustainable and ethical basis, remaining true to the countercultural roots of the project and curating a vibrant and creative expression of modern gothic culture.”
Black Pilgrimage will take place at Boom Leeds on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 2024. Tickets are available via Skiddle, starting at £16.75 for Friday entry.
Black Pilgrimage 2024 line-up
Friday:
- 1919
- Rome Burns
- The Black Riders Cult
- DJs Shaking Like Milk & Orpheus
Saturday:
- Inkubus Sukkubus
- Westenra
- Deathtrippers
- Palindrones
- Decommissioned
✨ Find out all about the biggest stories Leeds with the Yorkshire Evening Post's breaking newsletter
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.