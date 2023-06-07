Goth City Festival 2023: City-wide music and arts festival returns to Leeds - how to get tickets, lineup
West Yorkshire’s only goth festival is returning to venues across Leeds this summer - here is everything you need to know.
Returning to Leeds for the seventh edition, Goth City 7: To Live & Die in LS, will bring world class music and arts celebrating the goth and post-punk heritage of the city and of Yorkshire between July 13 and 16.
The four day event will feature gigs, clubs, discussions, spoken work, acoustic and social events taking place across three of Leeds’ best alternative venues befitting of the DIY and underground spirit of the festival; Boom, Wharf Chambers and Fox & Newt.
Headlining this year’s dark festivities are West Yorkshire goths Skeletal Family, the up-and-coming dark electronic act Auger and 90s UK goth legends Children On Stun. All proceeds from the event, organised by Goth City Promotions will be donated to Positive Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers (PAFRAS), to which the festival raised more than £18,000 in its first five years.
Goth City Promotions organiser, Joel Heyes: “Despite the difficult conditions out there for all live music events, we are proud to still be able to present a great schedule of events that continue to showcase the best of the UK goth scene, and all for a great cause. We are determined to keep Leeds at the centre of the goth community, and to make the goth community central to the cultural life of the city.”
When is Goth City Festival 2023 and where is it?
Goth City 7: To Live & Die in LS will return to venues across Leeds on Thursday July 13 and continue for four days until Sunday July 16. The festival will take place at Boom, the Fox & Newt and legendary alternative venue The Warehouse.
How to get tickets for Goth City 7
Tickets for this year’s charity festival are available now via Eventbrite with full weekend admission costing £50 plus service fees. Tickets for individual stages and days are available starting at £5.
Goth City 7: To Live & Die in LS schedule
Thursday 13th July 2023
The Fox & Newt, Burley Street, Leeds
- Doors: 7.30pm-11pm
- 'A Night of the Dark Arts 7' cabaret night featuring:
- ALIXANDREA CORVYN, VEIL, TALES OF BRITAIN AND IRELAND, and your (g)host AMEREKAT
Friday 14th July 2023
Boom Leeds, Byron Street Mills, Leeds
- Doors: 8pm
- 10.30-11.30pm - SKELETAL FAMILY
- 9.30-10pm - GHOST SIGNALS
- 8.30-9pm - FEATHER TRADE
- + DJ Pinkabelle (Under The Gun) & DJ Visra (Nightbreed/Insurgence) until late
Saturday 15th July 2023
Wharf Chambers, Wharf Street, Leeds
- Bar opens: 3pm
- Doors: 5pm
- 9.15-10pm - LA RISSA
- 8.15-8.45pm - ARCH FEMMESIS
- 7.15-7.45pm - MOTH SLUT
- 6.15-6.45pm - HANGINGSKELETONS
- 5.15-5.45pm - SIOUXSIE SUICIDE
- + DJ Feral (Feral LDS)
Boom Leeds, Byron Street Mills, Leeds
- Doors: 8pm
- 10.30-11.30pm - AUGER
- 9.30-10pm - PROMENADE CINEMA
- 8.30-9pm - HURTSFALL
- + DJ HGV (Carpe Noctum) & DJ Kitty Klaws (Noircastle) until late
Extreme Stage: Boom 2, Byron Street Mills, Leeds
- Doors: 7.30pm
- 9-9.45pm - PENNY COFFIN
- 8-8.30pm - THE MEDEA PROJECT
Sunday 16th July 2023
The Old Red Bus Station
- T&A Productions present: the Goth City market
- Doors: 12pm-5pm, free entry
Wharf Chambers, Wharf Street, Leeds
- Bar opens: 3pm
- Doors: 5pm
- 8.15-9pm - THE GLASS HOUSE MUSEUM
- 7.15-7.45pm - WEST WICKHAMS
- 6.15-6.45pm - SHALLOW HALO
- 5.15-5.45pm - DIGITAL HARPY
Leeds Warehouse
- Doors: 8pm
- 9.30-11pm - CHILDREN ON STUN
- 8.30-9pm - NOVUS
- 11pm - curfew