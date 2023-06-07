The four day event will feature gigs, clubs, discussions, spoken work, acoustic and social events taking place across three of Leeds’ best alternative venues befitting of the DIY and underground spirit of the festival; Boom, Wharf Chambers and Fox & Newt.

Auger is one of this year's headlining acts

Headlining this year’s dark festivities are West Yorkshire goths Skeletal Family, the up-and-coming dark electronic act Auger and 90s UK goth legends Children On Stun. All proceeds from the event, organised by Goth City Promotions will be donated to Positive Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers (PAFRAS), to which the festival raised more than £18,000 in its first five years.

Goth City Promotions organiser, Joel Heyes: “Despite the difficult conditions out there for all live music events, we are proud to still be able to present a great schedule of events that continue to showcase the best of the UK goth scene, and all for a great cause. We are determined to keep Leeds at the centre of the goth community, and to make the goth community central to the cultural life of the city.”

When is Goth City Festival 2023 and where is it?

West Yorkshire's Skeletal Family will play at Boom on Friday July 14.

Goth City 7: To Live & Die in LS will return to venues across Leeds on Thursday July 13 and continue for four days until Sunday July 16. The festival will take place at Boom, the Fox & Newt and legendary alternative venue The Warehouse.

How to get tickets for Goth City 7

Tickets for this year’s charity festival are available now via Eventbrite with full weekend admission costing £50 plus service fees. Tickets for individual stages and days are available starting at £5.

Goth City 7: To Live & Die in LS schedule

UK goth legends Children On Stun will perform at this year's festival.

Thursday 13th July 2023

The Fox & Newt, Burley Street, Leeds

Doors: 7.30pm-11pm

'A Night of the Dark Arts 7' cabaret night featuring:

ALIXANDREA CORVYN, VEIL, TALES OF BRITAIN AND IRELAND, and your (g)host AMEREKAT

Friday 14th July 2023

Boom Leeds, Byron Street Mills, Leeds

Doors: 8pm

10.30-11.30pm - SKELETAL FAMILY

9.30-10pm - GHOST SIGNALS

8.30-9pm - FEATHER TRADE

+ DJ Pinkabelle (Under The Gun) & DJ Visra (Nightbreed/Insurgence) until late

Saturday 15th July 2023

Wharf Chambers, Wharf Street, Leeds

Bar opens: 3pm

Doors: 5pm

9.15-10pm - LA RISSA

8.15-8.45pm - ARCH FEMMESIS

7.15-7.45pm - MOTH SLUT

6.15-6.45pm - HANGINGSKELETONS

5.15-5.45pm - SIOUXSIE SUICIDE

+ DJ Feral (Feral LDS)

Boom Leeds, Byron Street Mills, Leeds

Doors: 8pm

10.30-11.30pm - AUGER

9.30-10pm - PROMENADE CINEMA

8.30-9pm - HURTSFALL

+ DJ HGV (Carpe Noctum) & DJ Kitty Klaws (Noircastle) until late

Extreme Stage: Boom 2, Byron Street Mills, Leeds

Doors: 7.30pm

9-9.45pm - PENNY COFFIN

8-8.30pm - THE MEDEA PROJECT Sunday 16th July 2023

The Old Red Bus Station

T&A Productions present: the Goth City market

Doors: 12pm-5pm, free entry

Wharf Chambers, Wharf Street, Leeds

Bar opens: 3pm

Doors: 5pm

8.15-9pm - THE GLASS HOUSE MUSEUM

7.15-7.45pm - WEST WICKHAMS

6.15-6.45pm - SHALLOW HALO

5.15-5.45pm - DIGITAL HARPY

Leeds Warehouse