Leeds Alternative Market: 9 brilliant photos as alternative and goth culture take over Leeds Kirkgate Market

Leeds Alternative Market returned to Kirkgate Market on Saturday for a day of goth and alternative trading.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Leeds Festival of Gothica and AdVintageous Vintage Fairs took over Kirkgate Market for the Leeds Alternative Market on Saturday, July 1, which saw hundreds of curious gather at the market to peruse gothic and alternative goods.

The Alternative Market, founded in 2017, has become one of the main events on Leeds Alternative calendar, and sees over 80 vendors of alternative fashion, curio, magical paraphernalia, curio, horror, dark homeware and all things unusual and strange.

Leeds Libraries and the Sophie Lancaster Foundation were in residence at the market, which is set to return to Kirkgate Market on October 21 between 10am and 4.30pm.

Yorkshire Evening Post attended the market to bring you some great photos from the dark event:

Hundreds of visitors ascended on Kirkgate Market on Saturday to browse through a wide selection items from alternative and goth traders. Photo: Steve Riding

Johnny Cosmic, who designed the Alternative Heritage of Leeds mural on display at Leeds Market. Photo: Steve Riding

Rubie Whisford of Castleford attended the Leeds Market event on Saturday. Photo: Steve Riding

Albert Gribben of Gipton has a close look at a skull. Photo: Steve Riding

