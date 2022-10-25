Billy Idol will be coming down to the First Direct Arena in Leeds in October as part of his world tour , coined “The Roadside Tour 2022”. Billy Idol first hit the UK rock scene back in 1976, as frontman for punk band Generation X. They released three studio albums before Idol left the group in 1981.

He subsequently moved to New York after Generation X disbanded. Idol went on to form his successful solo career, performing under his stage name and becoming part of what became known as the “Second British Invasion” in the USA when acts from the UK became popular in the states during the early-to-mid 1980s.

Idol has remained active since the start of his solo career, releasing eight studio albums under this banner. However, he has not released a new full-length album since 2014.

According to Setlist.fm, this will be the first time that Idol has performed in Leeds since December 11, 1978. Not only that, it will also be the first time he has performed in Leeds as a solo artist .

The rocker’s biggest hits as a solo artist include “Rebel Yell”, “Dancing with Myself” and “White Wedding”. If you’re hoping to attend the concert, here’s everything you’ll need to know about Billy Idol’s upcoming gig in Leeds.

Billy Idol in Leeds - how to get tickets

Billy Idol’s concert in Leeds takes place on Tuesday (October 25). The gig has a start time of 7pm, with the doors opening an hour before this at 6pm.

There’s still time to grab tickets for Billy Idol’s concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds if you fancy a last minute night out. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and depending on the location of the seat, cost £55.15, £66.40 or £79.90.

Billy Idol setlist

It’s next to impossible to accurately predict what any act might perform on the night - however, thanks to Setlist.fm , you can take a look at one of Billy Idol’s recent setlists which might give you a flavour of what you’re likely to hear at the show. This setlist was played in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 29.