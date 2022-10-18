Michael Buble 2023 in Leeds: when is it, how to get tickets and when is the presale?
The Canadian singer Michael Buble will be playing in Leeds in 2023.
Michael Buble will be playing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in 2023, as part of his recently announced UK tour. The show marks Buble’s first arena tour of the UK in four years.
The famed Christmas-time icon will be playing in places such as London, Nottingham and Glasgow, as well as Leeds. The tour is to commemorate the release of Buble’s 2022 album “Higher” which reached number one in the UK album charts.
As such, it can be expected that Buble will be performing several songs from the album, alongside some old favourites such as “Feeling Good”, “Everything” and “Home”. If you’d like to see Michael Buble perform at the First Direct Arena in Leeds in 2023, here’s everything that you’ll need to know.
When is Michael Buble’s concert at the First Direct Arena in Leeds?
Michael Buble will be playing at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on April 24, 2023. According to Ticketmaster, the show is scheduled to start at 6pm.
How can I get tickets for Michael Buble’s Leeds concert in 2023?
Tickets for Michael Buble’s concert in Leeds can be bought on Ticketmaster - they’re set to be on general sale at 9am on Friday, October 21. Presale tickets will be available slightly before this. The first wave of presale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, October 19, with the second wave being available to purchase at 9am Thursday, October 20.
The first wave of presale tickets will only be available to members of Three+, which is the mobile network Three’s rewards app. With this method, you can purchase up to six tickets per person during presale
Full list of Michael Buble 2023 UK tour dates
- London: O2 Arena, March 26
- Manchester: AO Arena, April 21
- Leeds: First Direct Arena, April 24
- Glasgow: OVO Hydro, April 27
- Aberdeen: P&J Live, April 29
- Newcastle: Utilita Arena, May 1
- Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena, May 7
- Birmingham: Resorts World Arena, May 10
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.