Held at Cross Flatts Park today (Saturday) from midday until 5pm, the festival saw singers and bands perform across two stages as well as community groups and performers showcasing their talent.
There was also a great range of food, children’s activities, a fun fair and more as people made the most of the great weather.
The event has been held at the park for many years and regularly sees thousands of people turn out.
Check out our gallery of photos from today’s event below.
1. Live life well
Staff and volunteers from MHA Communities, South Leeds supporting people to live later life well with their bottles for the tombola. | Steve Riding
2. Health For All
Hilary Benn MP with South Leeds based charity Health For All, whose vision is health and wellbeing for all. Pictured, from left, are Lylie Richardson, Bally Kaur, Hillary Benn MP, Coun Al Garthwaite, and Christine Watson | Steve Riding
3. Majorettes
Reetwirlers majorettes, a non-profited majorette group who train in Beeston, played at the festival. | Steve Riding
4. Great turnout
Another good turnout for Beeston Festival, which has been running at Cross Flatts Park for years. | Steve Riding
5. Great weather
Festival goers were treated to great weather. | Steve Riding
6. Leeds Playhouse
Menos Wedeslasi, seven, with Lisa Miller of Leeds Playhouse, who performed as part of the festival as Asmarina Voices. | Steve Riding
