Beeston Festival 2025: 15 glorious pictures from south Leeds event full of song and community spirit

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 28th Jun 2025, 17:36 BST

South Leeds was treated to a day of community celebration as the annual Beeston Festival returned.

Held at Cross Flatts Park today (Saturday) from midday until 5pm, the festival saw singers and bands perform across two stages as well as community groups and performers showcasing their talent.

There was also a great range of food, children’s activities, a fun fair and more as people made the most of the great weather.

The event has been held at the park for many years and regularly sees thousands of people turn out.

Check out our gallery of photos from today’s event below.

Staff and volunteers from MHA Communities, South Leeds supporting people to live later life well with their bottles for the tombola.

1. Live life well

Staff and volunteers from MHA Communities, South Leeds supporting people to live later life well with their bottles for the tombola. | Steve Riding

Hilary Benn MP with South Leeds based charity Health For All, whose vision is health and wellbeing for all. Pictured, from left, are Lylie Richardson, Bally Kaur, Hillary Benn MP, Coun Al Garthwaite, and Christine Watson

2. Health For All

Hilary Benn MP with South Leeds based charity Health For All, whose vision is health and wellbeing for all. Pictured, from left, are Lylie Richardson, Bally Kaur, Hillary Benn MP, Coun Al Garthwaite, and Christine Watson | Steve Riding

Reetwirlers majorettes, a non-profited majorette group who train in Beeston, played at the festival.

3. Majorettes

Reetwirlers majorettes, a non-profited majorette group who train in Beeston, played at the festival. | Steve Riding

Another good turnout for Beeston Festival, which has been running at Cross Flatts Park for years.

4. Great turnout

Another good turnout for Beeston Festival, which has been running at Cross Flatts Park for years. | Steve Riding

Festival goers were treated to great weather.

5. Great weather

Festival goers were treated to great weather. | Steve Riding

Menos Wedeslasi, seven, with Lisa Miller of Leeds Playhouse, who performed as part of the festival as Asmarina Voices.

6. Leeds Playhouse

Menos Wedeslasi, seven, with Lisa Miller of Leeds Playhouse, who performed as part of the festival as Asmarina Voices. | Steve Riding

