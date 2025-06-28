Leeds weather: Weekend forecast for Saturday and Sunday as Met Office predicts sunshine and highs of 26°C
Temperatures are due to peak at 26°C on Sunday and those wanting to enjoy the warm weather can do so without worrying about any rain, according to the Met Office.
After some overcast weather this morning (Saturday), the clouds look set to disperse throughout the rest of the day.
The Met Office predicts sunny intervals throughout the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 23°C and staying there from 1pm until 5pm, when they will gradually start to dip.
It’s set to be overcast into the evening and through the night before temperatures start rising through the 20s again from 10am onwards on Sunday.
They are then set to peak at 26°C at around 5pm before the clouds disperse and we have some clear skies and sunshine from 6pm onwards.
It’s then set to be even more glorious on Monday, when the Met Office predicts a day of bright sunshine and temperatures reaching over 30°C.
