South Leeds is set to be bursting with colour and activity this weekend as an annual community festival returns.

Beeston Festival will be held at Cross Flatts Park on Saturday from midday until 5pm, with music, food, children’s activities, a fun fair and more all on offer.

The annual community-run festival attracts thousands of people and this year looks to be no different.

The organisers have released a break down of information for those attending.

Maz Bonafide draws in a good crowd. | Steve Riding/YEP

Stages

There will be two stages of music throughout the event and another stage with dance groups and other entertainment.

The Main Stage will be opened by the mayor of Leeds, councillor Al Garthwaite, before six acts perform throughout the day. Among them are a DJ, an “exceptional singer and guitar player”, a Roma music band and a “soul-stirring singer-songwriter”.

The Emerge Stage is set to welcome a number of acoustic acts as well as some local hip hop talent.

Finally, the Arena will have a number of dance groups, a skateboarder, fire breathers and more to keep people entertained throughout the day.

Children’s & Young People’s Area

In the Children’s & Young People’s Area you’ll find a climbing wall, a bouncy castle and two Breeze inflatables. In the marquee you can get crafting with Kidz Klub Leeds. There’s also a sensory tent for those wanting to chill out.

Rock Choir singing out loud. | Steve Riding/YEP

Bazaar

The bazaar at Beeston Festival is bursting with over a hundred stalls offering food from around the world (in the central Food Court) plus local produce, clothing, jewellery, crafts, plants, tombola and games and lots of information about local community groups.

Animals

There will be a chance to see farmyard animals and birds of prey up close and personal, have a flutter on the ferret races, or enjoy a donkey ride. Please remember to wash your hands at one of the handwashing stations around the park after touching any of the animals as they may carry germs or diseases.

Sports

Head to the Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs) to find sports activities led by LS-TEN and LDM Basketball. Meanwhile the bowling greens at the top of the park will be open all afternoon for anyone wanting to try the sport. All activities are free.

Yorkshire Circus Arts acts. | Steve Riding/YEP

Information, lost children and first aid

If you need any help during the day, just pop over to the information tent. Help is offered for most problems including lost children and first aid. Children’s wrist bands are offered so you can write your phone number on it and be reunited if they become separated.

Roaming entertainers

As well as the three stages, look out for Yorkshire Circus performers with some amazing acrobatics, stunning stilt walkers and all manner of circus fun who will be mingling with the crowds and are sure to bring a smile to your face

Parking

If you are disabled and hold a Blue Badge, you can park at the top of the park. Please come to the main park gates on Beeston Road.

Other festival visitors are asked to park on nearby streets, but please have consideration for residents’ access.

Should there be an emergency during the festival, access to the site for blue light vehicles is via the Parks depot. Staff need to keep Parkfield Avenue clear to ensure emergency vehicles are not held up.

Can I bring my dog to the Festival?

Well behaved dogs (and other pets) are welcome to come to festival, but please be aware that some areas will be quite crowded.

Is there a beer tent?

No, the festival does not have a licence to sell alcohol. This is a deliberate policy as it leads to a more relaxed vibe.

A spokesperson said: “People tell us they prefer it that way.

“We don’t stop people bringing alcohol into the park, but our stewarding team will ask anyone causing anti-social behavior (whether they are drinking or not) to leave the festival.”

A full map of what is on in the park and more details of what is on have been shared by the organisers in an online programme.