Atif Aslam is set to perform at Leeds First Direct arena this week as part of his 2023 UK & Europe Tour. The vocal powerhouse has not only created a name for himself in Pakistan, but has also captivated the hearts of millions of people across the world.

Atif Aslam was born in Pakistan and predominantly sings in Urdu. His charismatic personality and ‘vocal-belting’ continues to bring joy to millions of fans across the globe. His catalogue of songs includes many hits and fan favourites such as, ‘Pehli Nazar’, ‘Dil Diya Gallan’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Woh Lamhe’ and ‘Aadat’.

Atif Aslam rose to fame in 2004 when he formed part of the group Jal. But when they separated he released his own album Jal Pari which became an instant hit. Since then he has appeared in multiple films such as Pakistani film Bol in which he was cast as the lead role.

He has also won awards including three Indus Music Awards in the categories of best song, best composition, and best lyrics as well as being named among top performers of Dubai for 2012 alongside Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias, Il Divo, Gotye, Evanescence, and Swedish House Mafia.

Atif Aslam will take to the stage at Leeds First Direct Arena on June 3. We have rounded up everything you need to know about his performance.

Atif Aslam Leeds First Direct Arena door opening times

Doors open at 6pm on June 3 for Atif Aslam. The event is scheduled to start at 7 pm.

When is Atif Aslam expected to finish at Leeds First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena website states the venue curfew for an evening event is 11pm unless stated differently. They do not list end times for security reasons.

Tickets for Atif Aslam at Leeds First Direct Arena

Last-minute tickets are available on Ticketmaster for Atif Aslam in Leeds. At the time of writing, there are standard seated tickets available from £70 each. Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Atif Aslam UK tour dates

Leeds First Direct Arena - June 3

Birming Utilita Arena - June 4

Glasgow O2 Academy - June 8