WWE UK Live wrestling show returning to Leeds
WWE UK Live is returning to Leeds this winter for the first time in two years.
Superstar wrestlers will battle it out in front of a live crowd at First Direct Arena on Monday, November 8 2021.
WWE Live was last at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 9 2019.
Key moments from that show included a RAW Women's Title Match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks and a Tag Team match between Rey Mysterio & Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton.
Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-live-tickets/artist/1848807
