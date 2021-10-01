WWE UK Live wrestling show returning to Leeds

.

Superstar wrestlers will battle it out in front of a live crowd at First Direct Arena on Monday, November 8 2021.

WWE Live was last at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 9 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key moments from that show included a RAW Women's Title Match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks and a Tag Team match between Rey Mysterio & Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wwe-live-tickets/artist/1848807