The popular club night Projekt is joining forces with White Isle superclub Eden Ibiza to bring the party to Leeds next month. Photo: Voodoo Events

After two sell out collaborative events in the past, this year Eden Ibiza are pairing with Voodoo Events' Projekt for a special night of iconic DJs, explosive production and stunning visuals.

For the seventh season starting next month the team have set a new benchmark for the special event, with even more LED screens, CO2 jets, confetti blasters, streamers, giant balloons, dancers and curtain drops in action all night long.

The Ibiza club night has hosted a range of legendary artists in previous years, including Radio 1 presenter Pete Tong, electronic duo Disclosure and legendary Iranian DJ Dubfire.

For the first installment of this year's Projekt and Eden Ibiza collaboration, event organisers have invited GW Harrison and Sorley to the O2 Academy stage for an all night rave with some of the best dance music blaring from their unrivalled sound system.

Speaking on the collaboration, Voodoo Events director Dave Chan said:

"Working in partnership with Eden, one of the biggest super club brands in the world, has been an awesome experience for us.

The passion, attention to detail and energy they bring to any event is infectious.

We've all had a rough time through the pandemic, but we're coming back with a bang with four super sized Leeds collaborations in the next year!

Each event will have it's own Eden headliner as well as festival scale production to ensure the parties give everyone a bit of that Ibiza flavour."

The first collaborative event is set to take place at the O2 Academy in Leeds on Saturday 9 October, with two more dates on 27 November and 12 February to follow.

Projekt will also still be hosting their indoor festival club night at the Academy every Saturday, with a range of resident DJs playing RnB and hip-hop as well as a selection of big name headliners hosting the main room.

Tickets for the three Eden Ibiza collaboration events in October, November and January will be available to purchase through Voodoo Events.On what to expect from next month's Leeds date, managing director Matt Winterbottom said:

"Many hours go into every single week to deliver fresh, innovative and engaging content that literally will blow your mind.

The Eden date will have a few little surprises on the night added in that we can't talk about now but will not fail to impress!

We are so excited to be showcasing some of the best up and coming UK talents for our first Eden collaboration of 2021."

Doors open for the first Projekt and Eden Ibiza event at 11pm on Saturday 9 October, visit the Voodoo Events website for more.