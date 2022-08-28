News you can trust since 1890
Will Ed Sheeran come out at Leeds Festival 2022? Star joins Bring Me The Horizon at Reading

Hopes of an Ed Sheeran appearance at Leeds Festival have been sparked after he joined Bring Me The Horizon at Reading Festival.

By Tom Coates
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:58 am

The global star returned the favour after BMTH performed alongside him at the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

Sheeran’s hit ‘Bad Habits’ has been remixed by the Sheffield rockers and the collaborators treated the Reading crowd to a performance of it side-by-side last night.

BMTH are due to co-headline the final day of Leeds Festival, sharing the top of the bill with their South Yorkshire counterparts Arctic Monkeys.

Fans are hoping to catch a glimpse of Ed Sheeran at Bramham Park after a surprise appearance at Reading Festival (Photo: PA Wire/Ian West)

    They will be performing on the Main Stage West at 7.50pm, with Arctic Monkeys due to arrive on the Main Stage East at 9.20pm.

    Excited fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Sheeran at Leeds Festival and on its live broadcast have taken to social media.

    One tweeted: “IS ED SHEERAN AT LEEDS FEST TOMORROW PLZ CONFIRM? @OfficialRandL.”

    While another said: “What do you mean Ed Sheeran is gonna be a surprise guest at Leeds fest tomorrow?? Get me there rn.”

    Leeds Festival campers lose all their belongings after 'tent burns down'

    Sheeran was not the first surprise guest during a headline Reading set, after Dave brought out rap sensation Stormzy on Friday.

    Reading has also hosted unannounced guests such as Loyle Carner and Pendulum, leaving many on site at Bramham Park hoping for a flurry of surprise appearances on the final day.

    Friday saw headline performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Dave, who welcomed a member of the crowd to the stage for hit track ‘Thiago Silva’.

    Around 75,000 music fans have filled Bramham Park for the weekend.

