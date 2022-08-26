Leeds Festival 2022: Live updates from Bramham Park including Sunday set times as Arctic Monkeys to headline
Day three of Leeds Festival is underway.
Our reporter Tom Coates is among all the action, joining around 75,000 revellers as they prepare for day three of live music.
Wolf Alice, AJ Tracey, Fountaines D.C, Bring Me To The Horizon, D-Block Europe and Enter Shikari are all set to perform.
And of course, the Arctic Monkeys.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew Set
-
2
Leeds Festival 2022: Police release update on arrests after onstage incident during Bad Boy Chiller Crew set
-
3
'Serious' late-night Leeds assault leaves woman badly injured
-
4
Male seriously injured in Leeds gang fight
-
5
Teenage boy taken to hospital after motorbike crash on Leeds street
We’ll bring you live updates from Bramham Park throughout the day, including the full set times, reaction from fans and more.
Leeds Festival live updates on third day at Bramham Park ahead of Arctic Monkeys headline set
Last updated: Sunday, 28 August, 2022, 09:09
Key Events
Where to watch Arctic Monkeys on TV
The Sheffield megastars are one of six headliners at this year’s festival.
Here’s everything you need to know:
The exact time Arctic Monkeys will perform at Leeds Festival 2022 - including setlist
The Yorkshire-formed rock band is one of six headliners at this year’s festival.
Going retro
Reaction to Dave’s headline performance
London rapper Dave made history on Saturday when he became Leeds Festival’s youngest ever headliner.
The 24-year-old had thousands of fans voicing ever lyric during his headline set, whick kicked off at 9.30pm.
Broadcast on BBC, many viewers watched the set from home - joining thousands in the Bramham Park arena.
Here’s what people thought of his set:
All the set times for Sunday
Here’s the set times in full for day three of Leeds Festival:
Leeds Festival 2022: what are the official line-up and set times for the weekend
Leeds Festival 2022: Full line up and set times for Friday, Saturday and Sunday including Arctic Monkeys, Dave and The 1975
Day three gets underway
Welcome back to our Leeds Festival live blog, where we’ll bring you updates from Bramham Park throughout the day.
Our reporter Tom Coates is among all the action, joining around 75,000 revellers as they prepare for day three of live music.
Wolf Alice, AJ Tracey, Fountaines D.C, Bring Me To The Horizon, D-Block Europe and Enter Shikari are all set to perform.
And of course, the Arctic Monkeys.
Here’s a glimpse of what to expect from their set at Reading:
Sun and superfans on day two as excitement builds
The energy is building on day two of Leeds Festival, as revellers prepare to be entertained by headliners Dave and Megan Thee Stallion.
Dynamic sets from the likes of Wallows and Bakar have already had feet moving and with Circa Waves and Little Simz still to come, the energy looks set to build.
Leeds Festival 2022: Superfans in the sun on day two
The energy is building on day two of Leeds Festival, as revellers prepare to be entertained by headliners Dave and Megan Thee Stallion.
The crowd for Bakar could barely fit in the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage.
WATCH: We ask festivalgoers about their highlight so far
Big hints at Pendulum secret set
We’ve spotted a big hint that Pendulum could be performing a secret set at the festival.
Lead vocalist Rob Swire posted a cryptic clue on Instagram, with an image of a book (Reading?) and electric leads (Leeds?)
Meet the Polo G superfans waiting more than eight hours to see him
Meet Jayden Whittaker, Matt Underwood and Ryan Lawd.
The diehard fans of American rapper Polo G are in position to wait more than eight hours to see him at Leeds Festival.
He is due to perform on the Main Stage East at 7.30pm but the extremely committed fans have already secured their spot at the front barrier.
When asked why the group were such huge fans of the Chicago rapper, Matt had a simple answer.
He said: “He is the G.O.A.T [greatest of all time].”
Their strategy to stay in their prime spot involves taking advantage of water handed out by security and avoiding going to the toilet if possible.
Read the full story