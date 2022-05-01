From glorious old-fashioned farm houses to chic and modern dining spaces, these wedding venues have been rated some of the best spaces in Leeds for the big day.

The Faversham

Woodlands Hotel, Gildersome, Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

1-5 Springfield Mount, Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 9NG

The Fathersham has the perfect mix of a bar, club and private hire venue with the addition of pub grub and a large conservatory.

Visitors said: "Visited here as a guest at a friend's wedding. The venue is amazing and was a beautiful place to celebrate the occasion. The staff were pleasant and were more than happy to help guests. Bar prices are around the average for a wedding bar with lots of choice. Food was delicious and presented well."

New Craven Hall

2, Fairfield House, New Craven Gate, Leeds LS11 5NF

New Craven Hall is an industrial, urban events space exclusively for weddings and corporate hire events.

Couples can create their own wedding packages with the help of their inclusive wedding coordination service.

Visitors said: "Such a unique space. We recently attended a friend's wedding and we had a great time! The staff were very attentive and nothing was too much trouble. A hidden gem."

Wharfedale Grange

Harrogate Rd, Harewood, Dunkeswick, Leeds LS17 9LW

Wharfedale Grange is a family-run wedding venue with two romantic barns on site for both the ceremony and the celebrations afterwards.

Visitors said: "We got married here in November 2021 and had the most perfect day. The venue is absolutely stunning and the team are incredibly professional and skilled at what they do."

Aspire

2 Infirmary St, Leeds LS1 2JP

Built in 1894 in an opulent styled building, Aspire is a sizable wedding venue with many contemporary features mixing old with new.

Visitors said: "The reception for my sister-in-law was held here and it is a really lovely place over 2 floors, with modern decor and tons of space to hang out and for the kids to have a good, sweaty run-around! The food was very beautifully presented, came out on time and at a perfect temperature, and was really very tasty indeed."

The Mansion

Mansion Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 2HH

This 1800s listed venue has expansive views of Roundhay Park and a suite ideal for elegant dining and afternoon tea.

Visitors said: "The mansion is the most loveliest wedding venues in the whole of Leeds. The rooms are absolutely stunning and the food is just to die for. The staff at the mansion are always friendly and extremely helpful with every aspect of the venue. Plus you have the bonus of being at Roundhay Park that looks amazing on wedding photos."

Woodlands Hotel

79 Gelderd Rd, Gildersome, Leeds LS27 7LY

This grand 1867 hotel has a large events space with light oak panels and enormous picture windows, all within the Woodlands Gardens.

Visitors said: "We have had our wedding reception here at Woodlands. The service was perfect and so was the food! As our wedding was on Christmas Eve the room we had (which by the way overlooked the lovely Woodland’s gardens) had festive decorations all over and Christmas music had been played in the background too. All of our needs were accommodated, we even had a space for a little first dance doing."

Lineham Farm

Lineham Farm, Swan Ln, Eccup, Leeds LS16 8AZ

A 17th century farmhouse, surrounded by 120 acres of unspoilt countryside, it provides an ideal backdrop for any wedding.