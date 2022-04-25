Here are seven of the best rated places for afternoon tea in Leeds.

All seven were given four stars or above on Google Review by customers.

Just Grand! Vintage Tea Room, Grand Arcade, New Briggate, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

Just Grand! Vintage Tearoom

8-9 Grand Arcade, New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6PG

This vintage-style tea room offers a vast array of loose leaf blended teas from around the globe, served in vintage china teapots, teacups and saucers, with tea strainers.

Customers can take this wide range of speciality teas and mainly cold light refreshments, with scones and cakes openly baked on the premises, in surroundings that give a feel for being in your grandma’s living room.

Just Grand! Vintage Tea Room, Grand Arcade, New Briggate, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty

The tea room also has an eclectic mix of period furniture and artefacts, mismatched china, tablecloths and background vintage music.

Le Chalet

31-32 Park Row, Leeds LS1 5JD

Le Chalet offers a highly rated afternoon tea experience for £18.45 per person, with a selection of sandwiches, canapes, desserts, macaroons, and scones paired with tea.

Le Chalet, Park Row. Photo: Steve Riding

Le Chalet also serves hot food with pre-booking.

The Ivy Victoria Quarter

Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6BA

Between 3pm and 5pm Monday to Sunday, The Ivy offers an afternoon tea experience with several savoury and sweet options.

Choose from a variety of sandwiches, cakes and scones with a choice of champagne, tea or coffee to partner with it.

Browns Leeds

The Light, Unit H28, 70-72 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 8EQ

Browns' afternoon tea runs from 3pm until 5pm every day.

Serving an assortment of savouries, warm scones with seasonal jams, mini cakes and puddings, this afternoon tea experience allows visitors to indulge while sipping on hand-blended Fairtrade teas or a glass of champagne.

Patisserie Valerie

50a Albion St, Leeds LS1 6AD

This long-standing chain serves classic afternoon teas from £32.95.

The afternoon tea bundles consist of a collection of Valerie's seasonal patisserie in miniature form, with plenty of jam, clotted cream and tea!

The Billing Tea Room

3 Stott Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 1GH

The Billing serves a wide range of freshly made, locally sourced produce as well as a variety of quality teas and coffees.

Choose from a traditional afternoon tea of sandwiches, cakes, scones and cream, or a Gentleman’s tea; served with pork pie, fruitcake and cheese.

Both options come with freshly brewed tea or coffee.

Malmaison

1 Swinegate, Leeds LS1 4AG

Malmaison offers an afternoon tea experience where attendees can choose between a classic cream tea or a full afternoon tea.

The classic cream tea sticks to sweet pastries with plenty of scones, but for hungrier bellies the full afternoon tea with savouries is a winner.