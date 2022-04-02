Utopia, hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Jaguar, will make its debut at the Leeds venue on Saturday night - as part of the new tour supporting the finest UK talent.

Special guests Junior Simba and Slut Drop will take to the decks on the night, warming up for Jaguar in the intimate space.

For the last two years, Jaguar has been at the forefront of breaking new talent into the electronic music scene, hosting BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance.

Leeds DJ Junior Simba at Headrow House, where he will support Jaguar on her UK tour (Photo: Tony Johnson)

She champions up-and-coming artists, including Junior Simba, who she picked for the BBC Introducing Stage at this year's Radio 1 Big Weekend.

Junior told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Jag has been one of my main supporters in terms of championing me and my music on radio, which I am very grateful for.

"I first played with Jag when we supported Adelphi Music Factory in Sheffield. They were looking for emerging DJs in Jaguar's WhatsApp group and I was buzzing for the opportunity.

Doors open at 11pm tonight (Photo: Tony Johnson)

"Last year, I then got to support Fatboy Slim and I warmed up before Jaguar. A few weeks afterwards I was asked to play the Utopia night."

Junior, who is from Zimbabwe and moved to Leeds as a teenager, is a breaking DJ and producer known for his vibrant, groove-heavy rhythms.

He will play some of his latest releases and upcoming tracks, as well as spinning in music from Leeds producers.

Junior added: "I will be playing some high energy, happy tracks, but I’m equally ready for whatever the crowd will be feeling. We might end up on the wild side of the track selection.

"It can't come soon enough - a debut at Headrow House, supporting the queen herself."