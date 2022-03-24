Acting as the only independent dance music station in the north of England, LDC Radio appeals to the masses with its novel underground sound and roster of over 60 DJs.

With big names such as Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin and legendary house producer Miguel Campbell, LDC has already put its stamp on Leeds in the two years they have been broadcasting.

Pictured is LDC Radio co-founder and DJ Daniel James, who will be performing at LDC Presents this weekend. Photo: James Hardisty

First forming in the midst of the pandemic in May 2020, the tight knit community at the station have been eager to demonstrate their success with the creation of LDC Presents: their own small scale festival.

This weekend sees the project come to life at multi-room venue Beaver Works, with a line up of nearly 30 DJs, selectors and MCs all performing to a dedicated crowd of the station's fans.

Speaking about Saturday's event, co-founder of the station Arran Haj-Najafi said:

"It's been a long time coming being able to put on an event like this with as many people from the station as possible.

Pictured is YouTube star Danny Malin who hosts a drive time show on LDC Radio every Tuesday. Photo: James Hardisty

We've been working together as a team [at LDC] for nearly two years, but some of us have known each other for two decades from pirate radio in Leeds.

An event where we can come together with friends and family and all share our love of dance music feels pretty good!"

Attendees can expect music from all genres of dance, ranging from house, techno, drum and bass and bassline across four rooms in total.

Topping this weekend's bill is just a handful of some of the talent broadcasted on LDC, including Vital Techniques, Yung Fox, Daniel James and Unit 23.

"All our DJs have been handpicked and selected for the love of music," Arran went on to say.

"That's what we've all got in common; we love dance music and we want to share it with the crowd."

Tickets for LDC Presents at Beaver Works are available from Skiddle, with doors opening at 11pm.