Following the success of the inaugural Mardi Gras Festival, organisers have announced that the event will return to Roundhay Park in Leeds on Saturday 2 July.

This year's Mardi Gras Festival will have a new location, as it departs from Soldiers Field and moves right inside Roundhay Park with the lake on the right hand side.

Mardi Gras Festival Leeds 2021. Photo: Mardi Gras

The full site plan is yet to be revealed however it is expected that a further announcement will come in the next few weeks.

Headline acts for this year include Clean Bandit, Joel Corry, Roger Sanchez, Majestic and Raye who will be performing across two stages, one catering for all things house and the second for live acts.

The South Stage will now be housed in a new circus big top tent, with the North Stage featuring a whole host of live acts in the open air.

The popular VIP area also makes its comeback this year, hosted by legendary Leeds nightlife with all new production and staging.

Mardi Gras Festival Leeds 2021. Photo: Steve Riding

The international food village and funfair rides are also scheduled to return for Mardi Gras 2022.

Tickets and further information can be found on the Mardi Gras website.