A new exhibition has launched celebrating black culture and excellence has launched in Leeds.

Curated by Leeds-based events company Boomchikkaboom and Sable, a black-led creative studios and production company, the exhibition features inspirational figures from the black community in Leeds.

A total of 10 people are highlighted in the portrait gallery now available to see at White Rose Shopping Centre and Trinity Leeds from Saturday, October 7 until the end of the month.

Among them is former basketball player Norman ‘Too Tall’ Francis who was back on the court just a few weeks after having his leg amputated is among the 10 people highlighted.

A new exhibition featuring 10 inspiring black figures in Leeds are on display at White Rose Shopping Centre and Trinity Leeds this October. Pictured is former basketball player Norman Francis, Stephanie Amor and Khadijah Ibrahiim. Photos: Sable

Now a head coach at Leeds City College and Leeds Let’s Do More (LDM) Basketball, Francis has encouraged generations of young people get into the sport over the decades.

There is also a portrait of 11-year-old Leeds gymnast Neo Fowler, who has been making waves in the sports community after being selected as part of the Yorkshire and National Men’s Squad, as well as the GB Foundation Squad last year.

Faye Kenny, founder of Boomchikkaboom, said: “This is a Leeds-centric celebration of black culture and excellence, and a chance to promote education and awareness during Black History Month.

"Whilst we celebrate the amazing and important achievements that have been made throughout the city’s history, we are also showcasing today's movers and shakers of Leeds who are a treasured part of the community and continue to do incredible work and inspire others.”

Other portraits include Stephanie Amor, the co-founder of Afro Leads, an online platform that celebrates and promote Black British business and culture which was nominated for a National Diversity Award earlier this year and Khadijah Ibrahiim, a literary activist, theatre maker, writer, and founder of Leeds Young Authors.

This Black History Month, White Rose Shopping Centre also hosted the Mahogany Market, which provides a platform for black-owned businesses.

The markets included sweet treats from Rae of Sunshine Events, fashion boutique Ebony Milestone, braid specialist Hair by Rhonda, Ghanaian family-run brand Buy Makola, and festival glitter from Boomchikkaboom.