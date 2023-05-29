Established in 2009, Leeds City College is a further education college based in Leeds. At its Printworks campus, there is a thriving food and drink department currently offering hospitality courses to students, with 24 courses to choose from ranging from butchering, baking and professional patisserie and confectionery.

As creating a realistic working environment for students, apprentices and local community groups is a priority for Leeds City College, it has announced that it plans to take over a unit at the top end of Leeds Kirkgate Market on Vicar Lane, which is currently undergoing refurbishment, and aims to open in September.

The facility will be run by students of Leeds City College and will serve only plant-based food in biodegradable packing, complementing the already existing stalls in the market. The students will use this opportunity to understand the workings of a catering business from creating dishes, sourcing ingredients, serving food and cashing up at the end of the day and show potential employers what they are capable of.

Inside Leeds Kirkgate Market, Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

The college has worked closely with suppliers Quorn and Mighty Pea to pull together a comprehensive menu offering hot and cold food and drinks. At present, the menu will include breakfast items such as muffins and porridge, salads with vegan meat protein options, sandwiches, pasta and soup. Sweet treats and freshly ground barista coffee and hot chocolate with vegan milk will also be available all day.

The apprentices will complete a 12-month apprenticeship while students at the college on work experience will also be welcome to join. The college also hopes to engage community groups such as St George’s Crypt to give people the opportunity to learn new skills in a non-judgmental and safe environment. For some, this will be their first steps into work and for others it will be a way of re-integrating into society at large.