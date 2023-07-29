The directors and co-founders of Afro Leads, Dr Julie Duodu and Steph Amor, have been shortlisted for the Community Organisation Award for Race, Faith or Religion at the annual event. The National Diversity Awards honour charities, campaigners and activists who work to combat injustice and discrimination in different ways.

Afro Leads began on Instagram in 2018. The sisters wanted to promote black British businesses and culture and starting posting daily on the social media platform. Now, with more than 3,500 followers on Instagram, the duo are hoping to scoop a National Diversity Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph said: “I am incredibly proud of the connections and impact we have made within the last 5 years. It’s a privilege to promote the abundance of black excellence in the UK and inspire, educate and connect those that engage with our platform.

Leeds sisters Steph Amor, left, and Dr Julie Duodu, right, at the Legacy Awards. The duo host an Instagram page, Afro Leads, promoting black businesses and culture and are now shortlisted for the National Diversity Awards 2023.

"From starting out with one or two friends who encouraged us in the very early days, to having followers all over the UK, who eagerly await the daily posts on Instagram and the monthly OK article – it is an incredible feeling.

"We are used to shining the spotlight on other people, businesses and initiatives – so it is very surreal to have the emphasis on us. We are truly humbled and grateful!”

The awards ceremony will be held on September 15 at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral and will be hosted by renowned broadcaster and journalist Clare Balding CBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Sesay, founder of the National Diversity Awards, said: “Once again, I’m humbled by the sheer number of nominations we have received for individuals, groups and organisations showing outstanding commitment to enhancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

"These Awards aim to celebrate the unsung heroes who are changing perceptions and lives through their dedication and commitment to diversity and inclusion. Furthermore, they seek to inspire the next generation of diversity champions to be brave, stand up and make a difference to their communities.”