Landmark occasion sees thousands dazzled by Light Night Leeds 2025

The spectacular sights and sounds of Light Night Leeds returned to captivate crowds of thousands as this year’s annual cultural extravaganza got underway.

Many of the city’s most recognisable buildings and public spaces were completely transformed by a compelling programme of illuminated artworks from around the world during the first of the event’s two nights.

With the theme of Landmarks, each installation celebrated historic civic buildings, modern architecture and public spaces whilst also encouraging visitors to think about places which are important and memorable to them.

One Second Lovestory by Dirk Rauscher is projected on to the Queens Hotel. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Among the captivating artworks which lit up the city last night was a spellbinding projection on City Square’s iconic Queens Hotel Entitled One Second Lovestory, created by German artist Dirk Rauscher.

Celebrating 200 years of the modern railway, the piece captures a romantic moment in time when two people’s eyes meet at a busy train station and is sponsored by Markel.

At Leeds Civic Hall a remarkable new commission by Portuguese artists Ocubo, co-produced by the British Library, was projected across the building’s façade.

Entitled, Portals: The Machine of Worlds, the piece uses fantastical imagery from books in the library’s collection, exploring universes of science, illusion and discovery.

Elsewhere beloved children’s toy Spirograph was reinvented in a beautiful, animated display at Leeds City Museum, created by artist Lesley Halliwell and William Card, while at Wellington Place, the heartbeats of local residents became illuminated lightboxes which flashed in time with their rhythm in a poignant piece entitled A Matter of the Heart.

On Briggate, ten feet tall Living Lamp Posts strode among amazed onlookers while the always popular Spark Drummers returned to Trinity Leeds.

At Aire Park, Bird Passing By, by French artists LumInartiste captured the complete movements of an airborne bird in an impressive 32 metre sculpture while on Assembly Street, the thought-provoking Perpetuum saw the movements of people from Leeds projected in an immersive, deeply moving video installation.

People view Nocturnal by Glow Art Creations. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The festival continues this evening (Thursday, October 23) and is organised and supported by Leeds City Council and funded by Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant funding and sponsors from the city’s business community.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “Light Night Leeds has once again captivated thousands of visitors of all ages, creating an unforgettable cultural occasion which has completely transformed many of the city’s most iconic and popular locations with some truly stunning artworks.

“Year after year this wonderful event brings people together, showcases the best of our city and encapsulates the spirit of community, creativity and collaboration which is so integral to Leeds. I hope all last night’s visitors have made some amazing memories and everyone attending tonight has a fantastic time.”

Light Night Leeds 2025 continues tonight from 6pm to 10pm. Visit www.lightnightleeds.co.uk and follow Light Night Leeds on social media for more information.