Light Night Leeds 2025: Full list of city centre bus diversions
A number of services will be diverted to allow for the illuminating event which runs tonight (October 22) and tomorrow Thursday, October 23.
Services affected are as follows: 4, 4F, 5, 7(First), 7A, 7S, 14, 15, 16, 16A , 19, 19A, 24, 33, 34, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 74, 75, 163, 229, 254, 508, PR1, PR3, X11, X98, X99. Keep reading for more details.
Metro say services will be affected from around 17.30pm to the end of service. Elland Road and Stourton Park & Ride will have extra evening services for the event.
Bus services will be diverted from approximately 17.30pm as follows:
From 5.30pm – until end of service
4, 4F
Towards Seacroft: A normal route to King Street then diverting via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane and York Street to resume a normal route.
Misses: City Square A, Trinity R
Catch from: Wellington G & I, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D
Towards Pudsey: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate and Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.
Misses: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C
Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I, Wellington Bridge
From 5.30pm – until end of service
5, 5A
Towards LGI: A normal route York Road then via St Peter’ Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane and Terminate at bus stop Victoria Q on Vicar Lane
Misses: Cultural E & G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity N, Station B, Civic O, S, G & H Merrion C
not serving LGI hospital
Towards Halton Moor: Starting from bus stop Victoria Q on Vicar Lane then via Vicar Lane and York Street to resume a normal route
Misses: Merrion C, Headrow N City Square I, Corn Exchange H
Catch from: Victoria Q & Cultural B & D
From 5.30pm – until end of service
7, 7S & 7A
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Vicar Lane then terminating at Eastgate Victoria C
Misses: Headrow A & Station C
Towards Scott Hall Road: Service starts from Victoria L on Vicar Lane
Misses: Station C, Trinity R & Victoria I
Catch from: Victoria L
From 5.30pm – until end of service
14
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street, terminating on King Street Stop Wellington J
Misses: Civic N & M and City Square F
Alight at: Wellington J
Towards Pudsey: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via St Paul’s Street and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street
Misses: Civic M, City Square F, Wellington Q & C
Catch from: Wellington J & E
From 5.30pm – until end of service
15
Towards Leeds: A normal route to West Street then via Wellington Road and Wellington Street, terminating on King Street Stop Wellington J
Misses: Civic M, City Square F
Alight at: Wellington J
Towards Old Farnley: Service starts from Wellington J on King Street then via St Paul’s Street and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.
Misses: City Square F, Wellington Q & C
Catch From: Wellington J & Wellington Bridge
From 5.30pm – until end of service
16, 16A
Towards Seacroft: A normal route to King Street then via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane and York Street to resume a normal route.
Misses: City Square A, Trinity R
Catch from: Wellington G I, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D
Towards Pudsey: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate and Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.
Misses: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C
Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I & Wellington Bridge
From 5.30pm – until end of service
19, 19A
Towards Garforth: A normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at York Street.
Misses: Civic M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H
Catch from: Civic N, Cultural A & D
Towards Tinshill/Ireland Wood: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street and Park Street to resume a normal route at Westgate.
Misses: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B, Civic O
Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I, Park Lane at Leeds City College
From 5.30pm – until end of service
24
Towards Headingley: A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane and The Headrow to resume a normal route at Albion Street.
Misses: City Square E
Catch from: Southbank G, Headrow L & Merrion B
Towards Beeston: A normal route to Albion Street then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Boar Lane and Mill Hill to resume a normal route at Neville Street.
Misses: City Square G
Catch from: Merrion C, Headrow M, Station E, Southbank F
From 5.30pm – until end of service.
33, 34
Towards Guiseley/Otley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to Woodpecker Junction joining A64/Inner Ring Road, exiting for Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.
Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q & D.
Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via the A64/Inner Ring Road exiting at Woodpecker Junction, York Street into Leeds Bus Station.
Misses: All stops in Leeds City centre
From 5.30pm – until end of service
40
Towards Leeds: A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Pater’s Street, Eastgate terminating on Vicar Lane at bus stop Victoria Q.
Towards Seacroft: Starting from Vicar Lane at bus stop Victoria Q then diverting via Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at New Market Street.
Misses: Trinity O, Corn Exchange H
Catch from: Victoria Q, Cultural A & D
From 5.30pm – until end of service
42
Towards Old Farnley: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate, Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.
Misses: Headrow A, Wellington Q, C, D
Catch from: Headrow D and Wellington Bridge
Towards Oakwood: A normal route to King Street then via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.
Misses: Civic K
Catch from: Wellington J, Headrow G, Victoria C
From 5.30pm – until end of service
49, 50, 50A
Towards Bramley/Horsforth: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street and Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.
Misses: Civic P & O
Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria G, Headrow C
Towards Seacroft: A normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.
Misses: Headrow J
Catch from: Civic N, Headrow G, Cultural C & D
From 5.30pm – until end of service
55, 55C
Towards Cottingley: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.
Misses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington Q & C
Catch from: Wellington J & D
Towards Leeds City Centre: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street
Misses: Civic N & L
Alight at: Wellington J
From 6pm – until end of service
60
Towards Keighley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.
Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, E
Catch from: Leeds Bus Station
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street slip road, Inner Ring Road, New York Road and St Peter’s Street into the Bus Station.
Misses: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I
Catch from: 45011762 at Kirkstall Fire Station
From 5.30pm – until end of service
65
Towards Gildersome: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.
Misses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington Q & C
Catch from: Wellington J & D
Towards Leeds City Centre: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street
Misses: Civic N & L
Alight at: Wellington J
From 5.30pm – until end of service
75 Towards Middleton: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.
Misses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington Q & C
Catch from: Wellington J & D
74 Towards Leeds City Centre: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street
Misses: Civic N & L
Alight at: Wellington J
From 5.30pm – 00.30am
72, X6
Towards Bradford: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.
Misses: Headrow D, Civic Q (72 only – Civic Q & Wellington Bridge)
Catch from: Leeds Bus Station
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road, Eastgate and St Peter’s Street into Leeds Bus Station
Misses: Wellington Bridge, West Street, Civic N & L, Headrow R & I, Victoria A
Alight at: Leeds Bus Station
163
Towards Castleford: Service starts at York Street, stop Cultural A
Misses: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn exchange H
Catch from: Cultural A & D
Towards Leeds: Terminates on Vicar Lane at stop Corn Exchange D
Misses: Corn Exchange J, Station A
Alight at: Corn Exchange D
200, 201, 202 & 203
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Meadow Lane, Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Duke Street into Leeds Bus Station
Misses: All stop in Leeds City centre
Towards Dewsbury Road: A normal route
229
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Gelderd Road then via Domestic Road, Domestic Street, Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Duke Street into Leeds Bus Station.
Misses: Wellington G & I, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I
Alight at: Bus Station
Towards Huddersfield: A normal route to Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, Nineveh Road, Bridge Street and Holbeck Lane.
Misses: City Square C, Wellington C, E
Catch From: Bus Station, Victoria Q, Trinity N
254 5.30pm– until end of service
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Whitehall Road then via Domestic Road Domestic Street then via Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street into Leeds Bus Station.
Misses: Wellington G & I, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I
Alight at: Bus Station
Towards Dewsbury: A normal route to Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, Nineveh Road, Bridge Street and Holbeck Lane.
Misses: City Square C, Wellington C & E
Catch From: Bus Station, Victoria Q, Trinity N
From 5.30pm – until end of service
508
Towards Halifax: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.
Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q and Wellington Bridge
Catch from: Bus Station
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road, Eastgate, and St Peter’s Street into Leeds Bus Station
Misses: Wellington G, H & J,Civic L, Headrow R, and Victoria C
Alight at: Bus Station
From 6pm – until end of service
A1
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street slip road, Inner Ring Road, New York Road and St Peter’s Street into the Bus Station
Misses: Wellington F, H & J, City Square J, Trinity R
Towards Leeds/Bradford Airport: Starting from the Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.
Misses: Trinity N, Station B, Wellington Q & D
Catch from: Bus Station or Stop 45011762 on Kirkstall Road opp Fire Station
From 5.30pm – until end of service
PR1
Towards Elland Road: From Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane joining M621 West, exiting at Junction 2 then using slip road to the Elland Road Park & Ride site.
Misses: Wellington N
Catch from: Trinity P
From 5.30pm – until end of service
X11
Towards Bradford: Service starts from King Street Wellington J then via Park Place and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street
Misses: Civic L, City Square D, Wellington C
Catch from: Wellington J & Wellington Bridge
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Wellington Street then terminating at King Street
Misses: Civic L
Alight at: Wellington J
From 6pm – until end of service
X98/X99
Towards Deighton Bar: Service starts from Victoria A on Eastgate.
Misses: Station D
Catch from: Victoria A
Towards Leeds: A normal route to Regent Street then via Byron Street, North Street and Vicar Lane, terminating at Eastgate
Misses: Headrow F, A, Station D