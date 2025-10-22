Light Night Leeds 2025: Full list of city centre bus diversions

Bus passengers are being urged to plan ahead as Light Night Leeds celebrations get underway tonight.

A number of services will be diverted to allow for the illuminating event which runs tonight (October 22) and tomorrow Thursday, October 23.

Services affected are as follows: 4, 4F, 5, 7(First), 7A, 7S, 14, 15, 16, 16A , 19, 19A, 24, 33, 34, 40, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 55C, 60, 65, 74, 75, 163, 229, 254, 508, PR1, PR3, X11, X98, X99. Keep reading for more details.

Metro say services will be affected from around 17.30pm to the end of service. Elland Road and Stourton Park & Ride will have extra evening services for the event.

Bus passengers are being urged to plan ahead. | James Hardisty

Bus services will be diverted from approximately 17.30pm as follows:

From 5.30pm – until end of service

4, 4F

Towards Seacroft: A normal route to King Street then diverting via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane and York Street to resume a normal route.

Misses: City Square A, Trinity R

Catch from: Wellington G & I, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D

Towards Pudsey: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate and Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.

Misses: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C

Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I, Wellington Bridge

From 5.30pm – until end of service

5, 5A

Towards LGI: A normal route York Road then via St Peter’ Street, Eastgate, Vicar Lane and Terminate at bus stop Victoria Q on Vicar Lane

Misses: Cultural E & G, Corn Exchange J, Trinity N, Station B, Civic O, S, G & H Merrion C

not serving LGI hospital

Towards Halton Moor: Starting from bus stop Victoria Q on Vicar Lane then via Vicar Lane and York Street to resume a normal route

Misses: Merrion C, Headrow N City Square I, Corn Exchange H

Catch from: Victoria Q & Cultural B & D

From 5.30pm – until end of service

7, 7S & 7A

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Vicar Lane then terminating at Eastgate Victoria C

Misses: Headrow A & Station C

Towards Scott Hall Road: Service starts from Victoria L on Vicar Lane

Misses: Station C, Trinity R & Victoria I

Catch from: Victoria L

From 5.30pm – until end of service

14

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via Wellington Street, terminating on King Street Stop Wellington J

Misses: Civic N & M and City Square F

Alight at: Wellington J

Towards Pudsey: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via St Paul’s Street and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street

Misses: Civic M, City Square F, Wellington Q & C

Catch from: Wellington J & E

From 5.30pm – until end of service

15

Towards Leeds: A normal route to West Street then via Wellington Road and Wellington Street, terminating on King Street Stop Wellington J

Misses: Civic M, City Square F

Alight at: Wellington J

Towards Old Farnley: Service starts from Wellington J on King Street then via St Paul’s Street and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street.

Misses: City Square F, Wellington Q & C

Catch From: Wellington J & Wellington Bridge

From 5.30pm – until end of service

16, 16A

Towards Seacroft: A normal route to King Street then via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane and York Street to resume a normal route.

Misses: City Square A, Trinity R

Catch from: Wellington G I, Corn Exchange G, Cultural B & D

Towards Pudsey: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate and Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.

Misses: Cultural H, Trinity M, City Square D, Wellington C

Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I & Wellington Bridge

From 5.30pm – until end of service

19, 19A

Towards Garforth: A normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane, Albion Street, The Headrow and Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at York Street.

Misses: Civic M, City Square I, Corn Exchange H

Catch from: Civic N, Cultural A & D

Towards Tinshill/Ireland Wood: A normal route to York Street then via St Peter’s Street, Eastgate, The Headrow (using stop Headrow F), Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street and Park Street to resume a normal route at Westgate.

Misses: Cultural H, Corn Exchange I, Station B, Civic O

Catch from: Cultural E, Headrow F, Civic I, Park Lane at Leeds City College

From 5.30pm – until end of service

24

Towards Headingley: A normal route to Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Lower Briggate, Duncan Street, Vicar Lane and The Headrow to resume a normal route at Albion Street.

Misses: City Square E

Catch from: Southbank G, Headrow L & Merrion B

Towards Beeston: A normal route to Albion Street then via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Boar Lane and Mill Hill to resume a normal route at Neville Street.

Misses: City Square G

Catch from: Merrion C, Headrow M, Station E, Southbank F

From 5.30pm – until end of service.

33, 34

Towards Guiseley/Otley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane to Woodpecker Junction joining A64/Inner Ring Road, exiting for Kirkstall Road to resume a normal route.

Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q & D.

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station.

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via the A64/Inner Ring Road exiting at Woodpecker Junction, York Street into Leeds Bus Station.

Misses: All stops in Leeds City centre

From 5.30pm – until end of service

40

Towards Leeds: A normal route to York Street then diverting via St Pater’s Street, Eastgate terminating on Vicar Lane at bus stop Victoria Q.

Towards Seacroft: Starting from Vicar Lane at bus stop Victoria Q then diverting via Vicar Lane to resume a normal route at New Market Street.

Misses: Trinity O, Corn Exchange H

Catch from: Victoria Q, Cultural A & D

From 5.30pm – until end of service

42

Towards Old Farnley: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street, Westgate, Westgate Slip Road to resume a normal route at Wellington Bridge.

Misses: Headrow A, Wellington Q, C, D

Catch from: Headrow D and Wellington Bridge

Towards Oakwood: A normal route to King Street then via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.

Misses: Civic K

Catch from: Wellington J, Headrow G, Victoria C

From 5.30pm – until end of service

49, 50, 50A

Towards Bramley/Horsforth: A normal route to The Headrow then via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Portland Way, Calverley Street, Portland Street, Park Street and Westgate to resume a normal route at Park Lane.

Misses: Civic P & O

Catch from: Cultural E, Victoria G, Headrow C

Towards Seacroft: A normal route to Westgate then via Oxford Place, Great George Street, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street to resume a normal route at The Headrow.

Misses: Headrow J

Catch from: Civic N, Headrow G, Cultural C & D

From 5.30pm – until end of service

55, 55C

Towards Cottingley: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Misses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington Q & C

Catch from: Wellington J & D

Towards Leeds City Centre: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street

Misses: Civic N & L

Alight at: Wellington J

From 6pm – until end of service

60

Towards Keighley: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q, E

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street slip road, Inner Ring Road, New York Road and St Peter’s Street into the Bus Station.

Misses: Wellington F, H, J, Civic L, Headrow I

Catch from: 45011762 at Kirkstall Fire Station

From 5.30pm – until end of service

65

Towards Gildersome: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Misses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington Q & C

Catch from: Wellington J & D

Towards Leeds City Centre: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street

Misses: Civic N & L

Alight at: Wellington J

From 5.30pm – until end of service

75 Towards Middleton: Starting from King Street Stop Wellington J then via Park Place, Queen Street and Northern Street to resume a normal route at Whitehall Road.

Misses: Civic L, City Square G, Wellington Q & C

Catch from: Wellington J & D

74 Towards Leeds City Centre: A normal route to King Street then terminating at King Street

Misses: Civic N & L

Alight at: Wellington J

From 5.30pm – 00.30am

72, X6

Towards Bradford: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Misses: Headrow D, Civic Q (72 only – Civic Q & Wellington Bridge)

Catch from: Leeds Bus Station

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road, Eastgate and St Peter’s Street into Leeds Bus Station

Misses: Wellington Bridge, West Street, Civic N & L, Headrow R & I, Victoria A

Alight at: Leeds Bus Station

163

Towards Castleford: Service starts at York Street, stop Cultural A

Misses: Station A, Civic M, City Square I, Corn exchange H

Catch from: Cultural A & D

Towards Leeds: Terminates on Vicar Lane at stop Corn Exchange D

Misses: Corn Exchange J, Station A

Alight at: Corn Exchange D

200, 201, 202 & 203

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Meadow Lane, Victoria Road then via Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Duke Street into Leeds Bus Station

Misses: All stop in Leeds City centre

Towards Dewsbury Road: A normal route

229

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Gelderd Road then via Domestic Road, Domestic Street, Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road and Duke Street into Leeds Bus Station.

Misses: Wellington G & I, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I

Alight at: Bus Station

Towards Huddersfield: A normal route to Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, Nineveh Road, Bridge Street and Holbeck Lane.

Misses: City Square C, Wellington C, E

Catch From: Bus Station, Victoria Q, Trinity N

254 5.30pm– until end of service

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Whitehall Road then via Domestic Road Domestic Street then via Holbeck Lane, Bridge Road, Ninevah Road, Jack Lane, Meadow Road, Victoria Road, Great Wilson Street, Crown Point Road, Duke Street into Leeds Bus Station.

Misses: Wellington G & I, City Square B, Station D, Trinity R, Victoria I

Alight at: Bus Station

Towards Dewsbury: A normal route to Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane, Dewsbury Road, Jack Lane, Nineveh Road, Bridge Street and Holbeck Lane.

Misses: City Square C, Wellington C & E

Catch From: Bus Station, Victoria Q, Trinity N

From 5.30pm – until end of service

508

Towards Halifax: Starting from Leeds Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and the Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Armley Gyratory.

Misses: Headrow B, City Square F, Wellington Q and Wellington Bridge

Catch from: Bus Station

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Armley Gyratory then via Inner Ring Road exiting at New York Road, Eastgate, and St Peter’s Street into Leeds Bus Station

Misses: Wellington G, H & J,Civic L, Headrow R, and Victoria C

Alight at: Bus Station

From 6pm – until end of service

A1

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Kirkstall Road then via West Street slip road, Inner Ring Road, New York Road and St Peter’s Street into the Bus Station

Misses: Wellington F, H & J, City Square J, Trinity R

Towards Leeds/Bradford Airport: Starting from the Bus Station then via St Peter’s Street, Duke Street, Marsh Lane and Inner Ring Road to resume a normal route at Kirkstall Road.

Misses: Trinity N, Station B, Wellington Q & D

Catch from: Bus Station or Stop 45011762 on Kirkstall Road opp Fire Station

From 5.30pm – until end of service

PR1

Towards Elland Road: From Boar Lane then via Mill Hill, Neville Street, Great Wilson Street, Meadow Lane joining M621 West, exiting at Junction 2 then using slip road to the Elland Road Park & Ride site.

Misses: Wellington N

Catch from: Trinity P

From 5.30pm – until end of service

X11

Towards Bradford: Service starts from King Street Wellington J then via Park Place and Queen Street to resume a normal route at Wellington Street

Misses: Civic L, City Square D, Wellington C

Catch from: Wellington J & Wellington Bridge

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Wellington Street then terminating at King Street

Misses: Civic L

Alight at: Wellington J

From 6pm – until end of service

X98/X99

Towards Deighton Bar: Service starts from Victoria A on Eastgate.

Misses: Station D

Catch from: Victoria A

Towards Leeds: A normal route to Regent Street then via Byron Street, North Street and Vicar Lane, terminating at Eastgate

Misses: Headrow F, A, Station D