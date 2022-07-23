Fortunately, there is a vast array of events and activities in Leeds to stave off boredom out of school term time.

From regular clubs to special one-off events and unique experiences, the Yorkshire Evening Post have you covered with a handy list of options.

Pictured is Oliver Howson, aged 5, of Leeds, enjoying an ice-cream after playing on his scooter.

Graffiti Workshop for Children aged 11-16, Burley

July 27/ August 3, 7-9pm

Community enterprise Seagulls have teamed up with Leeds Street Gallery to deliver two graffiti workshops.

The first week will introduce the basics and attendees will develop their own tag before week two focuses on the use of spray paint.

Tickets are available here.

Children's Learn to Ride, Moortown

August 1/5/10, various time slots available

If your child cannot ride a bike, these free sessions could be ideal.

Held at Carr Manor Community School, the sessions are relaxed and aim to teach children aged five or above how to ride bikes without stabilisers.

Tickets are available here.

Parent & Child Watercolour Art Class, Pudsey

August 2/9/16/23/30, 10am-12:30pm

These watercolour art classes aim to inspire children to explore nature through art.

They can learn new skills and techniques in lessons that are easy to follow and designed to be fun.

Tickets are available here.

Kids Mosaic Workshop, Burley

August 3/19/27, 11am-12pm

These workshops last an hour and offer children the chance to mosaic a shape and learn how to grout it once it has dried and been take home.

Designed to build confidence and creativity, tickets for the sessions are available here.

Heaven – Inflatable Play Day, Headingley

August 29, 10am-5pm

Heaven is an inflatable sculpture which children can play on before or after enjoying the pop-up family art space.

Tickets are available here.

Storytime, Farsley

Every Tuesday, 9:30am-10am

Truman Books welcome children through their doors for free every Tuesday for a session filled with stories and songs.

More information is available here.

Leeds Treasure Hunt Trail, city centre

Any time

This treasure hunt takes children on a search for a magical golden flute, with the help of a long lost map that can be downloaded as a PDF to act as a guide.

It covers approximately two miles and can take over two hours to complete, keeping families engaged and entertained with a clue hunt that takes them round the sights of the city.