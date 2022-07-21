Iceland has revealed a new initiative to help families in Leeds who receive Free School Meal Vouchers over the summer holidays.

Following on from the discounts for those over the age of 60 every Tuesday, Iceland stores across England will provide families with £15 per child over the summer holidays and an additional £1 on their bonus card for every £15 spent.

Iceland and The Food Warehouse has introduced the scheme to help families who struggle with the cost of living crisis to feed children over the summer holidays, when schools no longer serve school meals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How does Iceland’s new scheme work?

Through the supplier portal, families who receive weekly vouchers can convert them into E-gift cards. They can then choose which Iceland or The Food Warehouse store they want to spend their redeemed E-gift cards in.

You can check if you are eligible for Free School Meal Vouchers on the Government website.

Iceland said: “To help make things a little easier for struggling families and make the vouchers go even further, in a supermarket first, customers redeeming these vouchers can scan their Bonus Card and receive an extra £1.00 back on to their card for every £15.00 voucher spent.

The Food Warehouse, Iceland’s sister company offering a discounted range of bulk items, will also accepting the vouchers and offering £1 back on each purchase over £15.

“This means that if a customer spends £45.00, they receive £3.00 extra on to their Bonus Card.”

Iceland’s Managing Director, Richard Walker said that “Supporting families remains a high priority for Iceland. As parents prepare for the summer holidays, we are aware that this can be financially difficult, more so in the midst of a cost of living crisis. Not only are we aiming to provide additional value to the Government scheme, but to also encourage and remind people to use these vouchers over the holidays.”

The initiative, which has been going since Monday July 18, will continue until the start of the school semester on September 2 and is available to anyone who receives Free School Meal Vouchers from their local councils or schools.

Project Lead on the Right2Food Campaign Zoe McIntyre said: “It’s really great to see Iceland stepping up and offering extra support to families during the summer period – this will help ease pressures on hard-working families who face rising childcare costs combined with food and other costs while children aren’t in school.”

How do I sign up for an Iceland Bonus Card?

In order to use your Free School Meal Vouchers in Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores you will need an Iceland Bonus Card. You can sign up for a physical card or download the Bonus Card app on Google Play or App Store.