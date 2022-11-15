The series of gigs will be returning to Leeds next year having featured the likes of Foals, HAIM and Richard Ashcroft in 2022. It was announced in early October that the multi-award winning Bastille would be bringing their catalogue of hits to Millennium Square on July 13 next year and two further shows have now been announced.

Liverpool three-piece The Wombats will be performing in Leeds on July 14 and will be bringing fellow indie rockers Circa Waves along with them to open the show. Shed Seven will follow on July 15 and Leeds’ very own Skylights have been announced as special guests alongside Britpop stars Cast.

Announcing the Leeds show, Shed Seven’s official Twitter account posted: “We’ll be playing all the big hitters, some choice cuts as well as unveiling a couple of tracks from the forthcoming album which is due for release in the Autumn. ALL tickets £35 on sale 9am Friday.”

The Wombats tweeted: ”LEEDS, your favourite scouse indie legends are heading your way next summer. We'll be playing a load of indie bangers with our mates @CircaWaves next July. Tickets on sale this Friday at 9AM be there or be square!”