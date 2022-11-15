The Wombats and Shed Seven coming to Millennium Square in Leeds as part of Sounds of the City 2023
Indie icons The Wombats and Shed Seven will be performing in Millennium Square next year as part of Sounds of the City 2023.
The series of gigs will be returning to Leeds next year having featured the likes of Foals, HAIM and Richard Ashcroft in 2022. It was announced in early October that the multi-award winning Bastille would be bringing their catalogue of hits to Millennium Square on July 13 next year and two further shows have now been announced.
Liverpool three-piece The Wombats will be performing in Leeds on July 14 and will be bringing fellow indie rockers Circa Waves along with them to open the show. Shed Seven will follow on July 15 and Leeds’ very own Skylights have been announced as special guests alongside Britpop stars Cast.
Announcing the Leeds show, Shed Seven’s official Twitter account posted: “We’ll be playing all the big hitters, some choice cuts as well as unveiling a couple of tracks from the forthcoming album which is due for release in the Autumn. ALL tickets £35 on sale 9am Friday.”
The Wombats tweeted: ”LEEDS, your favourite scouse indie legends are heading your way next summer. We'll be playing a load of indie bangers with our mates @CircaWaves next July. Tickets on sale this Friday at 9AM be there or be square!”
Sounds of the City initially launched in Manchester and has hosted the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Lewis Capaldi at Castlefield Bowl. The gig series then expanded across the Pennines. Tickets for both of the newly announced Leeds shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday, November 18.