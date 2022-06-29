Leeds band Yard Act stepping in to support Foals at Castlefield Bowl following The Regrettes and Wet Leg withdrawals

They were not originally on the bill and the support slots had been reserved for the fast-rising Wet Leg and American four-piece The Regrettes.

However, Foals have announced that neither of the aforementioned bands can join them for the gig and that Leeds’ own Yard Act will instead be the special guests.

The band will be performing at 7:30pm. Credit: Mark Bickerdike

Yard Act have enjoyed a meteoric rise and earned a glowing review from the NME for their performance at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.

A study also recently named them the summer’s most-booked new music act on the European festival circuit.

They will be taking to the stage at Castlefield Bowl at 7:30pm this evening to warm up the crowd before Foals begin their set at 8:45pm.

Fans will be able to enter the venue from 5:30pm, although the gig has sold out and tickets are no longer available via See Tickets or Ticketmaster.

Yard Act frontman James Smith spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post back in December after the band were included on the prestigious BBC Sound of 2022 longlist.

He said: “We’re not the kind of band that you’d expect to see on that list.

"There’s only us and Wet Leg that are even bands, so we’re outliers in that sense.

"But something is resonating with people and I’m glad that we’ve been given the platform to be exposed to a much wider audience that wouldn't necessarily hear a band like Yard Act.

“Whether it connects on a bigger scale is irrelevant. I really want it to - but if it doesn't, at least we get to be a guinea pig for the general public."