Live at Leeds: Circa Waves, Jack Garrett and Reverend And The Makers on bill

Live at Leeds music festival has announced new names for this year's event.

By Mark Lavery
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 12:28 pm
Circa Waves from Liverpool pictured on the main stage in Hillsborough park for Tramlines 2019. Photo: Dean Atkins

The multi-venue festival will be held on Saturday October 16 with punk rock band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes set to headline #LAL2021.

Organisers have now announced that joining the bill for the 15th year of Live at Leeds are Liverpool’s indie-rock favourites Circa Waves along with critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and composer Jack Garratt.

Also on the bill will be Sheffield indie band Reverend And The Makers along with more thjan 80 more acts including The Academic, Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn & The Blinders.

Tickets for Live At Leeds 2021 are on sale now.

For tickets, go to www.liveatleeds.com