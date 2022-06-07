A new tool made by University of California student Darren Huang allows people to learn more about their Spotify listening habits each month.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Spotify Pie Chart analyses your Spotify profile and creates a pie chart based on which genres you listen to most.

Not just as simple as rock, pop and country, this app goes into detail about each sub-genre, from hair metal to footwork.

Below is how to access your Spotify Pie Chart.

How do I access my Spotify Pie Chart?

The pie chart can be accessed through Huang's website on both desktop and mobile.

You must log in to your Spotify account and grant access to the software to generate a chart.

How often does my chart get updated?

The chart gets updated every month based on your listening habits.

You can compare pie charts to see if your favourite genre has changed over the past four weeks.

When does Spotify Wrapped get released?

Spotify Wrapped is typically released at the end of each year, usually at the beginning of December.