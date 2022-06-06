The model and dancer is from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, and has joined the villa looking for love this season.

In a video released by Love Island, the 23-year-old stated that she was born deaf and got a cochlear implant at the age of five to help her hear.

Tasha is one of six islanders joining the villa today for the first episode of Love Island 2022. Photo: ITV2

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is deaf.

The implant consists of a part that sits behind the ear and a second part that is surgically implanted under the skin.

Last year, Tasha caught the attention of fashion brand ASOS, who hired her to model items of jewelry including earrings, with her cochlear implant in shot.

Since then she has shot to fame on social media as a model and influencer, and hopes that her bubbly personality will help her find a match in the villa.

On her love life so far, Tasha said: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find 'the one' and have a great summer at the same time.

"I'm definitely ready for a relationship. I'm 23 now so I'm ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

Tasha also has a wild side, saying: "I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor."