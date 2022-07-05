Several people thought they spotted the superstar in Trinity Leeds shopping centre, and others in The Light, as well as at Burley Road burger joint Mr T's.

Residents took to social media to share their alleged sightings of the Shape of You singer.

One user said: "Just curious. Does anyone know if Ed Sheeran was in Leeds yesterday?! My son and his friends think they saw him in The Light mid afternoon but I’ve seen the photo and sure it isn’t him."

A diner thought they spotted 'Ed Sheeran' devouring a burger at Mr T's, in Burley Road

Another resident said: "Just walked past Ed Sheeran in the Leeds Trinity centre."

And today, a video has emerged of a man devouring a burger at Mr T's, surrounded by security guards, as an Ed Sheeran track plays in the background.

"I was sat in Mr Ts in Leeds and Ed Sheeran came in," Aadam Hassan told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Social media users are split about whether the star, pictured here in 2021, is visiting Leeds (Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER)

"The way he eats his burger is crazy."

But social media users are split about whether the star is visiting Leeds - or whether his doppelganger has landed in the city.

One user suggested the pictures were of Ed Sheeran's lookalike, Ty Jones.

The 27-year-old, of Manchester, makes a living from being the spitting image of the singer.

Two days ago, he posted an image on Instagram with the caption: "After a very nice parental leave with some bonding time with my baby, I'm delighted to say I'M BACK!

"So if you need me to help your business or platform get seen with Ed Sheeran's Double, feel free to get in touch."

Ed Sheeran performed in London on Friday in the final leg of his Mathematics tour.