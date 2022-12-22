The music charts are closely monitored during the festive season as people wait to see who will land the coveted Christmas number one, which is decided by Official Charts Company data. The official festive chart leader will be announced when the official charts update tomorrow (December 23).

‘Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!’, originally released in 1972, has rocketed up the iTunes chart in the same week a Leeds United album featuring the track was released exclusively on vinyl. The album features tracks mastered and remastered by Andy ‘Hippy’ Baldwin, a mastering engineer who has worked with the likes of Oasis and Stormzy.

The original recording of the iconic Leeds United anthem, written by Les Reed OBE and Barry Mason MBE, currently sits at number 17 in the iTunes single chart. Tracks it is ahead of include pop hit ‘Made You Look’ by Meghan Trainor and Christmas classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey.

Kevin Smith is the owner of Laserdiscs, the record label behind the new Leeds album titled ‘Marching On Together’, and would love to see the anthem appear in the official chart rankings. He said: “The Leeds fanbase has done this. They’ve got behind it and it’s brilliant what they’ve done.”

The new vinyl album is also flying off the shelves and Laserdiscs has taken orders from Scotland, Wales and Norway. Kevin said: “It’s fantastic, we’ve got remixes and remastered songs, and we’re really excited that Andy ‘Hippy’ Baldwin came on board.”

