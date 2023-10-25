Slam Dunk Festival Leeds 2024: Date and first line-up revealed including You Me At Six and The All American Rejects
The popular rock, pop-punk, emo and alternative festival has revealed the first wave of bands set to perform in 2024.
Slam Dunk Festival is set to return to Temple Newsam Park in Leeds on May 26, 2024, with a line-up packed with the very best of punk, rock, hardcore and more.
After a number of complaints following the 2023 edition, which featured headline acts including Enter Shikari and The Offspring, organisers released a report addressing the issues along with some major changes to parking, toilets and food.
Tickets for Slam Dunk Festival 2024 go on general sale on Friday, October 27, at 10am, with a limited number of discounted tickets available for those who attended the festival this summer.
Josh Franceschi, lead singer of headliner You Me At Six, said in a press release about today's announcement: “Looking forward to returning to Slam Dunk this year to headline the festival.
"Slam Dunk has given You Me At Six so much over our career & we’ve got a lot of special memories from performing there over the years. The line-up is stacked with great artists, so will be an elite one.”
Today (October 25), the first wave of bands for next year was announced, with headline acts including You Me At Six and The All American Rejects.
Slam Dunk Festival 2023 first line-up reveal:
- You Me At Six
- The All American Rejects
- Prevail
- Artio
- Asking Alexandria
- Bob Vylan
- Boys Like Girls
- Funeral For A Friend
- Goldfinger
- Head Automatica
- La Dispute
- L.S. Dunes
- Mad Caddies
- Mom Jeans
- One Step Closer
- Palaye Royale
- Pale Waves
- Pennywise
- Røry
- Set It Off
- The Bouncing Souls
- The Interrupters
- The Selecter
- The Skints
- The Wonder Years
- Waterparks
- We The Kings