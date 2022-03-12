Parallel, hosted by EE and Beatport, will take place in Temple Arches on Thursday March 17 and all the action will be streamed live in Millennium Square.

Rudimental have been announced as headliners for the event and there will be performances from Arielle Free and Manami.

Babyschon and Leeds DJ Junior Simba will go back-to-back on the decks to complete the night of entertainment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place in Temple Arches on Thursday March 17 and all the action will be streamed live in Millennium Square

There are limited tickets available for Leeds residents, but those who miss out on tickets will be able to watch the 5GEE-powered livestream at Millennium Square.

Headliners Rudimental said: “Leeds is a special city with an incredible music scene and where some of us spent our uni years, so we’re looking forward to coming back and teaming up with EE to do our first 5G powered set.

"We’ll be taking over the decks at Temple Arches, playing some bangers, from old to new, including fresh tracks from last year’s album and some of our classics too – see you there."

Rudimental have been announced as headliners for the event (Photo: Dean Chalkley)

After last year’s sold-out events in Liverpool and Manchester, it will be the first Parallel club night in Leeds.

EE will steam the DJ sets through its 5G network using 4K 360 quality to custom-built 5GEE VR headsets.

People can also watch the 5G live stream online from 7pm for free at https://ee.co.uk/parallel.

Ed Hill, vice president of Beatport Media Group, said: "We’re really excited to be teaming up with EE to deliver another one of our 5G powered club nights to the people of Leeds

"Following on from last year, we can’t wait to share quality tracks with music lovers by using the best technology.

"The team are looking forward to seeing what the DJs have in store this time around as we’ve lined up some of the best names on the electronic music scene to show what’s possible in this space.”

Leeds residents can register their interest in getting tickets here.