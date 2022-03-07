From 29 to 31 July The List Festival will offer three carefully curated areas of music, an array of street food vendors and plenty of local artists doing live shows and drag performances.

Headliners have now been announced and include Prosumer, Crazy P, Mark Farina, Sean Johnston, James Holroyd, Maxxi Soundsystem, PBR Streetgang, Paramida, Begin, Annabel Fraser, Tristan da Cunha and many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 29 to 31 July The List Festival will offer three carefully curated areas of music, an array of street food vendors and plenty of local artists doing live shows and drag performances. Photo: List Festival

The festival will take place at The Yorkshire Scare Grounds in Wakefield and has three main areas: Sin City, The Forbidden Forest and The Lucky Cat Cabaret.

Each area offers a different experience, ranging from deep balearic and disco grooves to darker techno and electro as the festival progresses throughout the weekend.

The Lucky Cat Cabaret area is a new addition for 2022 and will be hosted by celebrated radio personality JoJo.

Enjoy drag acts and comedic performances throughout the day, with the spirit of The Paradise Garage being channelled later on with sets from Annabel Fraser, Jamie Bull, Red Laser Records, Apricot Ballroom and Buckley.

The festival will take place at The Yorkshire Scare Grounds in Wakefield and has three main areas: Sin City, The Forbidden Forest and The Lucky Cat Cabaret. Photo: List Festival

There will be fresh pizza on offer all weekend from Cozy P Pizza, boozy eats from B's Bistro and plant-based world cuisine from Honest Supper Club, with plenty of extra vendors yet to be announced.

The festival prides itself on being all-inclusive, and with this in mind organisers are working with Huddersfield based charity HIVE to focus on mental health wellbeing for the LGBTQ+ community.

The charity will have a presence throughout The List Festival as well as a private drop-in tent where anyone wanting to speak to someone in confidence is available.

Tickets for The List Festival are available now through Eventbrite.