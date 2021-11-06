Revinyl Sessions returns to Leeds this weekend with huge vinyl-only party
Popular non-profit Revinyl Sessions is hosting another party at Freedom Mills today with a range of vinyl selectors spinning all night long.
The organisation aims to promote vinyl culture as well as offer a safe space for members of the community to meet, dance and enjoy music.
Read More
This weekend marks the return of their latest venture, Revinyl Presents, held at Freedom Mills.
The event showcases Leeds' best vinyl DJs whilst raising money for a charity chosen by the selectors on the night.
This weekend Minus Kendal takes to the decks, famous for his regular shows on stations such as NTS, Balamii, KMAH and his recent appearances at Dimensions Festival and We Out Here.Possessing one of the deepest record collections in the city, Kendal is set to bend genres and break boundaries in his closing performance at the venue tonight.
Supporting him are Leeds locals Bugs Groove, Test Press and Dweller, warming up the stage with a unique blend of house, techno and garage.
Revinyl Sessions resident Owen KS will be opening things up from 11pm.
Speaking to Revinyl Sessions co-director Mark Heath, he said:
"We are usually at Hyde Park Book Club where sessions are free entry, however we have just started Revinyl Presents down at Freedom Mills and are trying to keep both these sessions running regularly.
Saturday is the second in our Revinyl Presents series, and we’re welcoming some extremely talented vinyl DJ’s to play at Freedom Mills.
I can’t wait for it, the last one was crazy and we managed to raise over £360 for charity whilst having a dance and getting together as a community!"
Tickets for tonight's event are £5 and can be purchased through DICE.Revinyl Presents starts at 11pm and runs until 4am.
Find out more about tonight's event on the Revinyl Sessions Facebook page.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.