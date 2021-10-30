Natural Selection takes over Headrow House today with a star-studded line-up joining them for their seventh season of the event.

For their fourth year of parties Natural Selection is back with a bang, so far hosting an array of talent including BBC 6Music host Gilles Peterson and DJ and producers O'Flynn and Leon Vynehall.

For tonight's event electronic duo Dusky were picked to headline by event organiser Andrew Devine (pictured). Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

For tonight's event Dusky is taking to the booth upstairs, joined by Leeds selectors Papa Nugs and Carlos warming up for the electronic duo.

On tonight's headliner, event organiser Andrew Devine said:

"Dusky is one of the artists that I was listening to when they first burst onto the scene in the early 2010’s and they formed a lot of my early years of properly going clubbing.

They were a group that I was lucky enough to see back in Derry a few times so being able to bring them to my own party all these years later is a bit of a full circle moment I suppose.

They have been pumping out loads of incredible music on their 17 Steps label with artists like Hugo Massien, Kiwi and loads more, so getting to hear them play this music out should be a real treat."

Tonight's party also acts as a taster of bigger things to come for Natural Selection, with their largest party of the season only weeks away in the form of day festival Adaptations.

Held on November 13 at both Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen and Headrow House, Adaptations sees some of the best talent city-wide join internationally renowned artists for a day full of genre-bending dance music.

Priding themselves on partnering up-and-coming local artists with huge names, it is both tonight's Natural Selection and next month's Adaptations that sees Leeds cross over with global talent on an ever-growing scale.

"Community is at the heart of what we do" Andrew went on to say.

"Ensuring that we are supporting our favourite artists coming up through the scene in Leeds is key.

We pride ourselves on constantly working with our security team and our venue Headrow House to ensure we provide a safe and inclusive space for all."

Natural Selection presents Dusky starts at 11pm today at Headrow House and runs until 4am.