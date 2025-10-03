A new exhibition at the University of Leeds highlights the creativity of women from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Touch, with Nature showcases artworks created during summer workshops as part of the University’s Welcoming Migrants programme.

The participants explored the University campus and collections, discovering connections between British art and design and the visual cultures of their home countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Touch, with Nature showcases artworks created during summer workshops as part of the University’s Welcoming Migrants programme. | University of Leeds Library Galleries

Inspired by items including architect and designer Owen Jones’ 1856 The Grammar of Ornament, Burmantofts tiles, and Helen Douglas’s fold-out book Within the Bloom, the women worked with Wakefield-based textile artist Ranya Abdulateef to create prints, textile works, collages, and reliefs that reflect personal journeys, memories, and cultural exchange.

Rachel Craddock, Learning Coordinator at the University’s Galleries and Cultural Collections, said the exhibition “celebrates the power of connecting with others, and the value of the different experiences and viewpoints that each of us brings.”

She said: “Each member of the group has encountered our exhibitions and collections with a completely unique lens.

“We’ve had so much fun discovering objects together and finding shared meaning in them. The women have bravely tried out new techniques inspired by their favourite things and can’t wait to share their creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the group’s responses to art and architecture on campus and in the collections, we’ve all learned so much about our shared history of exchange and influence.”

The women worked with Wakefield-based textile artist Ranya Abdulateef (pictured). | University of Leeds Library Galleries

The Welcoming Migrants programme forms part of the University’s wider recognition as a University of Sanctuary, offering scholarships, fellowships, and access schemes for displaced scholars and community members.

In Touch, with Nature is open to the public in the Small Exhibition Room at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery, Parkinson Building, University of Leeds, until 20 December 2025.